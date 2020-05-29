Subscribe: Print or online
Asked this afternoon about the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody — and President Donald Trump’s reaction to Thursday night’s riots in the Minnesota city — Gov. J.B. Pritzker didn’t hold back.
“Well, I have a lot I’d like to say, but let me begin by saying that from the very moment that I announced my decision to run for governor, three-plus years ago, I said that this President was a racist, a misogynist, a homophobe and a xenophobe. I was right then and I’m right now,” Pritzker said.
“His tweets, his reaction, his failure to address the racism that exists in America is stoking the flames in sometimes subtle and sometimes not-so-subtle ways, is completely unacceptable. It’s reprehensible.
“I cannot imagine the rage and the fear of a black American watching what happened to George Floyd, the threat that comes to every black American ... when they see in a video like that. We’re lucky that the video was ever taken because that is happening around America, probably every day.”
“And unfortunately, time and time again, even when these videos come out, even when so many of us have the feeling it’s time for a major change and we work toward that change — somehow, for black America, it never comes.
"And that’s unacceptable.”
STAY-AT-HOME ORDER OFFICIALLY OVER
Calling it a success, Pritzker announced this afternoon that the stay-at-home order is officially over.
So, too, are the daily public COVID-19 briefings he has appeared at for the past two-plus months.
"Unfortunately, the journey is far from over. Let's be clear: The virus is still out there and is still very dangerous," Pritzker said before announcing that today's will be the last daily briefing.
He said he plans to sign a new executive order this afternoon that replaces stay-at-home with a "community recovery order."
Meanwhile, another 1,622 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases were added Friday to the statewide total, which now stands at 117,455.
IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike also reported 86 additional deaths, leaving Illinois’ total at 5,270 on the first day of Phase 3 of the state’s Restore Illinois reopening plan.
The number of Illinoisans hospitalized with COVID-19 stood at 3,599 at midnight Friday. Of those, 980 were in ICU beds and 593 were on ventilators.
The state also reported that 21,796 new tests were processed within the past 24 hours. Its total since the start of the coronavirus pandemic now exceeds 850,000.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate stands at 8 percent.
The newly reported fatalities spanned 15 of Illinois’ 102 counties:
— Boone County: 1 female 70s.
— Coles County: 1 female 60s.
— Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 6 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 4 males 90s.
— DuPage County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s.
— Kane County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s.
— Lake County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s.
— Madison County: 1 male 50s.
— McDonough County: 1 male 70s.
— McHenry County: 1 female 70s.
— Ogle County: 1 female 50s.
— Rock Island County: 1 male 60s.
— Sangamon County: 1 male 50s.
— St. Clair County: 2 females 90s.
— Will County: 1 male 60s.
— Winnebago County: 1 male 60s.