Mike Pearson officially retired from his role working in college athletics in 2014.
Ask his wife Laura, though, and she has a different opinion.
“My wife says I’m busier now than ever,” the 69-year-old Pearson said.
Pearson is a name any regular News-Gazette reader and Illini sports fan should recognize. The former Sports Information Director at Illinois from 1989 to 1996 has taken N-G readers through the wide breadth of Illini athletic history for decades. In fact, he begins year 25 of his popular Illini Legends, Lists & Lore articles in this Sunday’s paper with a look at some prominent Illinois-Northwestern men’s basketball trivia. Relevant this coming week since the Illini play at Northwestern on Thursday night.
Pearson calls Oxford, Ohio, home these days after a seven-year stint working as an assistant SID at Miami (Ohio), yet is still plugged into Illinois athletics. Along with legendary N-G columnist Loren Tate, Pearson is a walking encyclopedia of Illini sports knowledge.
He first worked at Illinois as an assistant SID from 1975-79 under Tab Bennett, then spent much of the 1980s in Michigan — first as a promotions director at Western Michigan and then as an assistant SID at Michigan State, his alma mater.
He arrived back in Champaign in 1989, though, as the Illini’s SID. And at the urging of football coach/athletic director John Mackovic, started to take a deep dive into the history of Illinois athletics.
“In 1983, when I was an assistant SID at Michigan State, I pitched an idea to the Lansing State Journal called Spartifacts,” Pearson said. “It was basically the same format as our Illini Legends, Lists & Lore articles. It ran three days a week from 1983-89. I voluntarily pulled the plug on that when I became the Illini SID. Since a comprehensive all-sports history of Illini athletics had never been written, Mackovic encouraged me to do a book that would tie into UI’s 100th anniversary as a Big Ten member.”
That book — aptly titled Illini Legends, Lists & Lore — was published in the fall of 1995. But Pearson still had more stories to tell and more Illini history to unearth. So he approached N-G sports editor Jim Rossow — now the Vice President of News here at the paper — in the summer of 1996.
Shortly thereafter, his first Illini Legends, Lists & Lore article was published on Aug. 18, 1996 and has continued each Sunday for the past two-plus decades. He published his third edition of the book in 2017, which is a hefty 470 pages. It’s an easy read, full of historical photos and tidbits that would look good on anyone’s coffee table.
Back to his newspaper writing gig here, though, and one popular element of his weekly piece: birthdays of current and former Illinois athletes, coaches and administrators.
“It’s a way to salute Illini heroes of the past,” Pearson said. “Without a doubt, the readers tell me that the birthday list is the element that they enjoy as much as anything. I have kept what I call my Illini chronology notebook since 1990 or so. Each day of the year, from Jan. 1 thru Dec. 31, has upwards of 100 different entries.”
Pearson has written almost 1,300 Illini Legends, Lists & Lore articles for The N-G. He keeps an Excel file of each one, and said research and writing one article averages about three hours.
“I’m pleased to say that none of the pieces are identical,” Pearson said. “Obviously, as time marches on, there are more and more athletes and more and more historical events to write about. I’m always open to ideas from our readers.”
Especially in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken sports to its core. Pearson is eager to see all Illinois sports resume in 2021, giving him even more potential articles to work on and research in the future.
“I have great compassion for athletes, coaches and staff members who’ve had to endure athletics in the pandemic age,” Pearson said. “As for 2021, I’m really looking forward to seeing events and people in person, so wear your mask and get vaccines, everyone.”
But even amid all the uncertainty and delays in the sports world last year, one staple throughout all the upheaval has remained in this newspaper: Pearson’s articles looking back at Illinois sports.
“Thank goodness the internet hasn’t caught the virus,” Pearson said. “I subscribe to ancestry.com and newspapers.com and can research virtually any event or individual from the past in the comfort of my home office. Historical research used to be done via microfilm, but my eyes can’t tolerate bright images in a dark room anymore.”
Plan on reading Pearson throughout 2021 and beyond in this newspaper. Just like Tate, he shows no signs of slowing down in his passion for Illinois athletics. Or researching the Illini’s storied past.
“I doubt that I’ll outlast Tate, but I’m looking forward to continuing my Illini Legends, Lists & Lore articles well into the future,” Pearson said. “I really appreciate your readers’ interest and loyalty.”
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.