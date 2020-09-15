Go figure:
A numerical look
at the just-released
U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Colleges’ undergraduate rankings
11 Top-10 undergraduate program rankings for the UI’s Grainger College of Engineering — which itself was tied with Carnegie Mellon and Michigan for the sixth-best undergraduate engineering program nationally.
Engineering physics and materials science/engineering led the way with No. 2 national rankings. Also cracking the top 10 for Grainger: computer science (fifth) and virtually every type of engineering offered — agricultural and biological (sixth), civil and environmental (sixth), environmental (sixth), industrial (sixth), computer (seventh), electrical (seventh), mechanical (eighth) and aerospace (ninth).
3rd of 69 Where the pride and joy of the Gies College of Business — the accounting program — checks in nationally, behind only those at Texas and BYU. It also tied for 19th nationally among all undergraduate business programs.
13 Public schools ranked ahead of Illinois, including six in California. The top 25:
1. UCLA
2. Cal
3. Michigan
4. Virginia
5. North Carolina
6 (tie). Cal-Santa Barbara
6 (tie). Florida
8 (tie). Georgia Tech
8 (tie). Cal-Irvine
8 (tie). Cal-San Diego
11 (tie). Cal-Davis
11 (tie). William & Mary
13 (tie). Texas
13 (tie). Wisconsin
15 (tie). ILLINOIS
15 (tie). Georgia
17 (tie). Ohio State
17 (tie). Purdue
19 (tie). Florida State
19 (tie). Maryland
19 (tie). Pitt
19 (tie). Washington
23 (tie). Penn State
23 (tie). Rutgers
23 (tie). UConn
4.9 Average ranking of the nine UI computer science programs that cracked U.S. News’ top 10: software engineering (second), computer systems (third), mobile web applications (fourth), programming languages (fourth), cybersecurity (fifth), theory (sixth), artificial intelligence (sixth), biocomputing/bioinformatics/biotechnology (seventh) and data analytics/science (seventh).