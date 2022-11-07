Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois got a fairly significant mention during the latest episode of the "CBS Eye on College Basketball" podcast from co-host Matt Norlander. The question? Which team ranked 25th or lower in the preseason KenPom rankings has the best chance to reach the Final Four? Norlander picked the Illini.
"Illinois is 33rd in KenPom going in," Norlander said starting at the 28 minute, 13 second mark. "I've got Illinois winning the Big Ten and ninth in my overall rankings. I'm going to take my highest ranked team that falls into this category, and that's Brad Underwood's Fighting Illini, who probably have decent variance to them. I think that's fair to say. There's a lot of unproven elements with this team.
"The Big Ten I find to be completely fascinating. I can't get all in on Indiana just yet in terms of winning the Big Ten, so I took Illinois. I will take the Fighting Illini to get there for the first time in 18 years since '05."