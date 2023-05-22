Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Jordan Scott received a pair of offers last summer after his freshman season at South Lakes High School in Reston, Va. It was local-ish, mid-major interest, with Radford and George Mason the first to put a scholarship offer on the table. East Carolina offered in January, and Scott's recruitment hit a new level this spring.
The 6-foot-6, 170-pound Class of 2025 guard has added four high-major offers in the last month — Washington, Iowa, Penn State and Illinois. Chester Frazier is the lead assistant for the Illini.
I’m grateful to have received an Official offer from the University of Illinois! Thank you @CoachFrazierILL @UI_CoachBrad pic.twitter.com/IL5dxlqg01— jordan scott (@jordanscott267) May 19, 2023
Scott helped South Lakes — the alma mater of seven-time NBA All-Star Grant Hill — finish the 2022-23 season with a 25-4 record and an undefeated 12-0 mark in district play. The Seahawks advanced to the semifinals of the VHSL Class 6A state tournament before losing to eventual champions Hayfield. Scott was a First Team All-State selection and a Fourth Team All-Met pick by the Washington Post.
Scott is the son of former Maryland standout turned lead Big Ten Network women’s basketball analyst Christy Winters-Scott. A South Lakes alum herself, Winters-Scott was a 1,000-point scorer in high school and a 1,000-point scorer in the ACC for the Terrapins.