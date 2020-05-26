That was then ...
Between them, the 26 area high school alums featured in Part 6 of our #SeniorPictureChallenge
have been inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame, crowned Olympic and NBA champs, presented with the highest honors for heroism in Indiana and achievement in academia, and given six CU Schools Foundation distinguished alumni awards, five Emmys, a Pulitzer and a Tony.
2020 Rock 'n Roll
Hall of Fame inductee
IRVING AZOFF
Danville ’66
Commanding officer,
U.S. Navy
CAPT. DAVID BRETZ
Villa Grove ’86
Only back-to-back
N-G All-Area Football POY
DUSTY BURK
Tuscola ’98
5 Olympic gold medals
in speedskating
BONNIE (BLAIR) CRUIKSHANK
Centennial ’82
Purdue legend
scored 2,108 points in NBA
BRIAN CARDINAL
Unity ’95
1994 Winter Olympian in speedskating
CHANTAL (BAILEY) CERMAK
Centennial ’83
2020 CU Schools Foundation distinguished alum
TOI DENNIS
Centennial ’94
Soap star played Sean Cudahy on ‘All My Children’
ALAN DYSERT
Oakwood ’69
2017
Miss Illinois
ABBY FOSTER
Oakwood ’15
Co-host
of NPR’s ‘Here & Now’
JEREMY HOBSON
Uni ’99
2000
Illinois County Fair Queen
SARAH (IRLE) HORN
Rantoul ’98
2018 CU Schools Foundation distinguished alum
JANELLE JOHNSON
Central ’98
Gymnast on Team USA
in ’68 Summer Olympics
DIANE (BOLIN) KELLEY
Homer ’71
1978
Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
JULIE FORAN LaPLANT
Bement ’76
Illini
All-American linebacker
J LEMAN
Champaign Central ’03
Made ’72 Olympic
gymnastics team at 15
NANCY THIES MARSHALL
Urbana ’75
Former CEO,
CliftonLarsonAllen
KRIS McMASTERS
Catlin ’74
Acclaimed
Chicago artist
NANCIE (KING) MERTZ
Arcola ’70
2016 CU Schools Foundation distinguished alum
DAVID NEUMAN
Centennial ’78
MacArthur ‘Genius Grant’ recipient
KRISTINA OLSON
Urbana ’99
Executive director, Pontifical
North American College
MARK RANDALL
Schlarman ’87
Noblesville (Ind.)
school shooting hero
JASON SEAMAN
Mahomet-Seymour ’07
U.S. Ambassador to Israel, 2011-17
DANIEL SHAPIRO
Uni ’86
Astronaut aboard
4 space shuttle trips
JOE TANNER
Danville ’68
Hollywood Walk of Famer
won 5 Emmys, 1 Tony
DICK VAN DYKE
Danville ’44
Pulitzer Prize-winning
columnist
GEORGE WILL
Uni ’58