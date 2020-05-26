Listen to this article

That was then ...

Between them, the 26 area high school alums featured in Part 6 of our #SeniorPictureChallenge

have been inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame, crowned Olympic and NBA champs, presented with the highest honors for heroism in Indiana and achievement in academia, and given six CU Schools Foundation distinguished alumni awards, five Emmys, a Pulitzer and a Tony.

JEFF D’ALESSIO2020 Rock ’n Roll

Hall of Fame inductee

IRVING AZOFF

Danville ’66

Commanding officer,

U.S. Navy

CAPT. DAVID BRETZ

Villa Grove ’86

Only back-to-back

N-G All-Area Football POY

DUSTY BURK

Tuscola ’98

5 Olympic gold medals

in speedskating

BONNIE (BLAIR) CRUIKSHANK

Centennial ’82

Purdue legend

scored 2,108 points in NBA

BRIAN CARDINAL

Unity ’95

1994 Winter Olympian in speedskating

CHANTAL (BAILEY) CERMAK

Centennial ’83

2020 CU Schools Foundation distinguished alum

TOI DENNIS

Centennial ’94

Soap star played Sean Cudahy on ‘All My Children’

ALAN DYSERT

Oakwood ’69

2017

Miss Illinois

ABBY FOSTER

Oakwood ’15

Co-host

of NPR’s ‘Here & Now’

JEREMY HOBSON

Uni ’99

2000

Illinois County Fair Queen

SARAH (IRLE) HORN

Rantoul ’98

2018 CU Schools Foundation distinguished alum

JANELLE JOHNSON

Central ’98

Gymnast on Team USA

in ’68 Summer Olympics

DIANE (BOLIN) KELLEY

Homer ’71

1978

Miss Illinois County Fair Queen

JULIE FORAN LaPLANT

Bement ’76

Illini

All-American linebacker

J LEMAN

Champaign Central ’03

Made ’72 Olympic

gymnastics team at 15

NANCY THIES MARSHALL

Urbana ’75

Former CEO,

CliftonLarsonAllen

KRIS McMASTERS

Catlin ’74

Acclaimed

Chicago artist

NANCIE (KING) MERTZ

Arcola ’70

2016 CU Schools Foundation distinguished alum

DAVID NEUMAN

Centennial ’78

MacArthur ‘Genius Grant’ recipient

KRISTINA OLSON

Urbana ’99

Executive director, Pontifical

North American College

MARK RANDALL

Schlarman ’87

Noblesville (Ind.)

school shooting hero

JASON SEAMAN

Mahomet-Seymour ’07

U.S. Ambassador to Israel, 2011-17

DANIEL SHAPIRO

Uni ’86

Astronaut aboard

4 space shuttle trips

JOE TANNER

Danville ’68

Hollywood Walk of Famer

won 5 Emmys, 1 Tony

DICK VAN DYKE

Danville ’44

Pulitzer Prize-winning

columnist

GEORGE WILL

Uni ’58