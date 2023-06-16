Graduation 2023: Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin

Taelor Anthonee Abner
Damien Robert Kyle Allison
Richie Richard Augle
Alexa Carolyn Ball
Melaina Paige Beckner
Amanda Nichole Brown
Natalie Elise Clapp
Bailee Jolynn Coburn-Pickett
Mikayla Jo Cox
Emilee Faith Creed
Hannah Grace Creed
Ravyn Dru Davis
Colin Ervin Deck
Cody Keith Drake
Noah Lee Drude
James Otto Dulin
Erl Adrian Dumlao
Kyra Grace Duprey
Joseph Alan Edwards
Tuff Connor Elson
Thomas Duane Finazzi
Caleb Joshua Fox
Noah Anthony Garriott
Broderick Wade Garrison
Alexis Michelle Gerdes
Joshua Alan Gernand
Nathanael Edward Gnaden
Luke David Grant
Faith Olivia Grissom
Michael Daniel Hackman
Jacob Logan Gene Hall
Logan Andrew Hall
Mason Allen High
Kaleb Kanden Lee Jacobsen
Mayleen Rose Marie Jenkins
Ryan Edward Judy
Brooke Olivia Kelly
McKenna Alexis Kopatich
Logan Douglas Leigh
Jeanell May Long
Tayelor Elizabeth Lowe
Ella Sue Marshall-Irwin
Murphy Lee McCool
Bailey Michelle McMasters
Leighton Keith Meeker
Brett Michael Meidel
Camren Jade Merrill
Halee Rose Miller
Owen Tate Miller
Jacob Lane Mockbee
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Myers
Thuy Ngoc Thanh Nguyen
Liam Tinh Oxendine
Landon Joshua Potter
Arianna Lynae Powell
Evangelina Giselle Rangel
Nolan Victor Ray
Tyson Joshua Reining
Hayden Ray Rice
Hannah Elizabeth Smith
Elizabeth Jolene Solis
Oliver Wyatt Sroufek
Amani Holden Stanford
Audrey Grace Taylor
Ella Reese Thomas
Evan Kenneth Thomas
Karlie Noel Thomason
Isaiah John Tidwell
Bryce Donovan Troxel
Cameron Joseph Tucker
Canon Joshua Turner
Cobey Jacob Turner
Justin Alexander Weidenburner
Jacey Jean Wendell
Hunter Alan Wilson
Nadiya Annel Ybarra
Hunter Michael Yow