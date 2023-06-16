Graduation 2023: Danville First Baptist Jun 16, 2023 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jake CumminsNoelle EplingLandon FromanBryson Harris Jessica HaywardChloe LewisMcKenna RossonAnnika Taubert Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Latest News Stock market today: Asian shares track Wall Street rally, Tokyo's benchmark at 33-year high Tornado devastates Texas Panhandle town, killing 3 and injuring dozens Drought and rising heat bring unusual wildfire warnings in northern Europe Border agency reassigns chief medical officer after custody death of 8-year-old girl Gloria Estefan gets loud, Teddy Riley swings and Jeff Lynne rocks at Songwriters Hall induction Stock market today: Asian shares track Wall Street rally, Bank of Japan stands pat Latest e-Edition Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition. Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options. Mobile App Download NowThe News-Gazette mobile app brings you the latest local breaking news, updates, and more. Read the News-Gazette on your mobile device just as it appears in print. e-Edition & App Help 1:34 How to log in 1:45 Using the mobile app 1:50 Navigating the E-edition News in your Inbox The #Mailbag Pick the brain of veteran News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich and veteran WDWS/WHMS radio personality Kathy Reiser. Read the latest Marketplace Rick Ridings 1817 Ridings Drive, Monticello, IL 61856 +1(217)762-2521 Website Mowing + +1(217)637-7093 Ginger Lord House Cleaning +1(217)281-1232 Kelly Bohlen Stump Grinding +1(217)898-7849 Huber's Bar 1312 W Church St, Champaign, IL 61821 +1(217)352-0606 Website Menu Affordable Foundation +1(217)690-7882 Shields Automart of Paxton, Inc 580 John St, Paxton, IL 60957 +1(866)713-0867 Website The News-Gazette 2101 Fox Drive, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-5252 Website All American Hauling +1(217)377-4446 Window Genie of Champaign 701 Devonshire Dr Ste C43, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)239-6645 Website Servpro of Champaign / Urbana 3813 N Cunningham Ave, Urbana, IL 61802 +1(217)355-0077 Website Lodgic Everyday Community 1807 S Neil St (at Fox Drive), Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)607-8126 Website Lite Rock WHMS 97.5 2101 Fox Drive, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-9797 Website Central IL Regional Airport 3201 Cira Drive, Bloomington, IL 61704 +1(309)433-0301 Website Mahomet Car Connection 1103 E Oak St, Mahomet, IL 61853 +1(217)586-1942 Website WDWS Newstalk 1400 2101 Fox Drive, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-5300 Website MX Electric 403 S East Ave, Ogden, IL 61859 +1(217)359-7293 Website Champaign Park District 2307 Sangamon Drive, Champaign, IL 61821 +1(217)398-2550 Website Draperies & Interiors By Design 1804A Woodfield Dr, Savoy, IL 61874 +1(217)359-8710 Website Tom's Contracting and Handyman Service +1(217)714-2345 Mark's Tree & Stump Removal, Pruning, Hauling, INC. Audibel Hearing Aid Center 3354 Big Pine Trl Ste C, Champaign, IL 61822 +1(217)373-1500 Website Virginia Theatre 203 W Park Ave, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)356-9063 Website WKIO 107.9 Classic Hits 2101 Fox Drive , Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-5300 Shields Autocenter 850 Broadmeadow Rd., Rantoul, IL 61866 +1(217)892-2155 Website Find a local business View All Local Offers MedServ.pdf Spherion.pdf Heartland Bank.pdf Clock Tower Community Bank.pdf Hickory Point Bank.pdf Family Foot and Ankle.pdf U of I Athletics.pdf COUNTRY FINANCIAL.pdf Dark Matter Collective.pdf Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles ArticlesNational experts weigh in on Illini basketball6 hospitalized after chaotic early-morning incident near Douglass ParkUPDATE: Rantoul village administrator resignsLegendary Chrisman coach passes awayNew bar in north Urbana features pool, cornholeGood Morning, Illini Nation: Walk-on transfer guard Max Williams picks IllinoisBig 10: A few words of advice for first-time casinogoersMcDonald's near mall to close for rebuildChampaign man charged with guns, drug offenses will have to show his bail is from legitimate sourceTwo arrested in connection with stabbing, fight early Sunday in Champaign Tweets by news_gazette