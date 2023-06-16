Here’s to the area’s 3,652 members of the high school Class of 2023, who’ve turned their tassels during 48 graduation ceremonies and are off to their next adventure — hopefully one that doesn’t involve a global pandemic. We salute each and every last one of you in this 20-page commemorative special section.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Academy High C-5

ALAH D-5

Arcola D-3

Argenta-Oreana D-9

Armstrong Township D-5

Arthur Christian C-9

Bement C-9

BHRA D-10

Blue Ridge D-3

Buckley Christ Luth. D-2

Centennial C-4

Cerro Gordo D-7

Champaign Central C-8

Chrisman D-7

Cissna Park D-2

Clinton D-9

Danville C-7

Danville First Baptist C-9

DeLand-Weldon D-8

Fisher C-3

GCMS C-10

G’town-Ridge Farm D-1

Heritage D-10

Hoopeston Area D-3

Iroquois West D-2

Judah Christian C-9

Kansas D-2

LeRoy D-8

Mahomet-Seymour D-1

Milford C-5

Monticello C-3

Oakland D-7

Oakwood D-6

PBL D-8

Rantoul Township D-4

Salt Fork D-4

Schlarman D-2

Shiloh D-2

St. Joseph-Ogden C-2

St. Thomas More C-5

Sullivan D-9

Tuscola C-2

Uni C-6

Unity C-9

Urbana C-6

Villa Grove D-4

Watseka D-6

Westville C-10