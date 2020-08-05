A familiar call (to a hall)
During a memorable night last August, Lou Henson found himself seated next to some Oklahoma royalty: Bob Stoops, Will Shields, Mickey Tettleton. The kid from Okay, Okla., earned a spot in the state’s Sports Hall of Fame class, an event Henson and his wife Mary, along with close friends and family, attended in person in Oklahoma City.
It was the sixth Hall of Fame honor for the former Illini coach, who was previously inducted into the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame (2018), the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame (2015), the Hardin-Simmons Athletics Hall of Fame (1997), the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame (1995) and the New Mexico State Athletics Hall of Fame (1978).
About the only one missing from Henson’s decorated life? The big one for basketball: The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. If he is inducted into that one posthumously, he’ll become the first-ever Illini coach to do so and only the sixth person associated with Illinois basketball, joining Andy Phillip (Class of 1961, player), Henry V. Porter (Class of 1960, contributor), Abe Saperstein (Class of 1970, contributor), Jerry Colangelo (Class of 2004, contributor) and Mannie Jackson (Class of 2017, contributor).