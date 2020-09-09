Harold and Betty Thomas of Philo are celebrating 74 years of marriage this month.
Harold Thomas married Betty Gardner on Sept. 14, 1946, in Tuscola.
They have five children, Sharon (Larry) Campbell of Geneseo, Harold Thomas Jr. of Tinley Park, Peggy (Wayne) Clem of Philo, John (Ruth) Thomas of Emonton, Alberta, Canada, and Joseph (Audra) Thomas of Champaign.
The Thomases have 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Harold Thomas served in the Marine Corps during World War II and retired from Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul in 1981 after 30 years of service. He was also a building contractor for several years and worked for 20 years as the caretaker of the Locust Grove Cemetery in Philo before retiring from that position in 2018.
Betty Thomas is a homemaker who volunteered and worked with children and adult organizations for many years. She is retired.