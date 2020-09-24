Have questions about new tax
Foremost, in theory, I support a progressive state income tax.
But, this is Illinois with a history of questionable implementation of policy.
In addition, studying the 34 states with this type of tax, equity and equality, let alone effectiveness and efficiency, are not necessarily best practices for low-income taxpayers.
So here are my two issues about the progressive tax referendum. To my knowledge, they have not been part of the discussion.
First issue — all the legislature has done to protect the citizens, to date, is pass a one-year law for the implementation of the graduated tax. There has been no public discussion about passing rules, such as when and how to change the tax rate, differential of the various tax rates and deductions, how often tax rates can be changed, and criteria on how extra monies will be spent.
Second issue — there are no plans being put forward to cut state expenses or means of leveraging reduction of the 7,000 governmental entities in the state, which would allow taxpayer dollars to be used to solve problems that exist now.
I have read comments of politicians, those written by think tank staff members, and John Q. Public. No one has addressed the two issues that I have posited.
I am open to reading anything that addresses these issues that will equitably protect all tax-paying Illinois residents.
PATTSI PETRIE
Champaign