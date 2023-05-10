CHAMPAIGN — Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. will get a chance to impress NBA front office personnel later this month after earning invitations to the NBA draft combine. The Illinois duo were two of 78 players officially invited Tuesday evening. The combine will run May 15-21 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
Hawkins and Shannon are both projected as potential second round picks in most every public mock draft. The most recent mock from ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo has Shannon going No. 40 overall to the Denver Nuggets and Hawkins seven picks later at No. 47 to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Shannon earned All-Big Ten honors in 2022-23 in his debut season at Illinois. The Texas Tech transfer led the Illini in scoring and averaged 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the season. Hawkins put up 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and three assists per game, with the 6-10 forward leading Illinois in the latter two categories.
Nine other Big Ten players also received combine invites, with Penn State, Indiana and Michigan boasting two invitees each. The other Big Ten players slated to participate in Chicago are Penn State's Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino, Michigan's Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin, Purdue's Zach Edey and Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh.
Former Illinois guard Brandin Podziemski also earned a combine invite after a breakout season at Santa Clara. The 6-5 guard averaged 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists and shared West Coast Conference Player of the Year honors with Gonzaga's Drew Timme. Podziemski is projected as the No. 37 pick to the Sacramento Kings in the ESPN mock draft.