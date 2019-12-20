Q: Your aging parents seem to be repeating stories, forgetting more stuff and having a tough time organizing dinner lately. Is it time for a dementia screening?
A: The holidays can be a good time to take note of — and discuss with other family members — any early warning signs of dementia in the older adults in your life.
Here are the 10 early signs of Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association:
1. Memory loss that disrupts daily life, such as forgetting recently learned information, dates and events.
2. Challenges in planning or solving problems.
3. Difficulty completing familiar tasks.
4. Confusion with time or place — for example, losing track of dates, seasons and time.
5. Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships, which can lead to trouble with balance, reading, judging distance and determining color or contrast.
6. New problems with speaking or writing words.
7. Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps.
8. Diminished or poor judgment.
9. Withdrawal from work or social activities.
10. Changes in mood and personality.
DR. SHUKTI GHULYANI, a geriatrician at Carle, said one warning sign to watch for is short-term memory loss — which can manifest as repeating questions and stories and remembering something that happened many years ago but not last week, or 10 minutes ago.
“You remember the marriage but not the anniversary that maybe occurred a week back,” she said.
Oftentimes, people experiencing short-term memory problems don’t know it, Ghulyani said.
“That’s why you need help of family members if they see this short-term memory problem,” she said.
If you’re seeing possible dementia signs in your loved one, you can start out with a simple screening from your medical provider, Ghulyani said.
The doctor will ask a few questions to see if the patient can recall a list of a few words, draw the face of a clock and fill in a time, she said.
There are additional tests beyond a screening that may be needed, Ghulyani said, though once someone actually has dementia it becomes very evident.
Imaging and blood tests may also be done to make sure there’s not something else that’s being missed, she said.
Some of the conditions that can mimic dementia are normal aging, depression, vitamin B12 deficiency, fluid on the brain, thyroid disorders and effects from certain medications.