Q: Why is an East Central Illinois health system offering free colon-cancer screenings?
A: The percentage of older adults who are up to date on colon (or colorectal) cancer screening did increase by 1.4 percent between 2016 and 2018. But there were still many millions of people in the advised age range for this screening who continued to skip it.
Enter Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Coles County, which plans to hand out hundreds of colon-cancer screening kits people can pick up for free, do at home and bring back for testing. The lab charges are also on the house, according to Sarah Bush Lincoln spokeswoman Patty Peterson.
Sarah Bush Lincoln will be distributing Hemosure fecal immunochemical test kits. This is a screening to detect the presence of hidden blood in the stool. The presence of blood can mean there are cancers or polyps (some of which may develop into cancer) present, though it can also signal other conditions such as hemorrhoids or ulcers. The do-it-yourself screening can be an option for those who dread undergoing a colonoscopy so much they don’t get screened for colon cancer at all, Peterson said.
A colonoscopy, in which a doctor views the inside of the colon and rectum with a camera on a long, thin tube inserted into the rectum, is still considered to be the gold standard for colon-cancer screening. It’s advised every 10 years for people at normal risk, while the FIT screening needs to be done annually.
None of the screening methods are said to be 100 percent foolproof. The American Cancer Society advises all screening methods are effective at finding colorectal cancer, and the most important thing is to get screened, no matter what kind of test you choose.
This will be the sixth year free colon-cancer screening test kits are being made available by Sarah Bush Lincoln, said Chris Kessler, the health system’s community outreach service representative.
For the first five years, Sarah Bush Lincoln gave away 1,401 test kits, got 1,114 completed tests returned and processed in the lab, and found 123 positive results, he said.
Those who test negative get a letter in the mail and are advised to repeat the test in a year, Kessler said. Those who test positive are notified by certified mail and asked to get in touch with their primary-care providers, and they’ll likely be advised to follow up with a colonoscopy, he said.
This year, Sarah Bush Lincoln is making 400 screening kits available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on four days next month as follows:
— March 6, Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Tuscola clinic.
— March 13, Mattoon Rural King.
— March 20: Sarah Bush Lincoln Fayette County Hospital, Vandalia.
— March 27: Sarah Bush Lincoln clinic in Casey.
Tests must be picked up by patients in person, because there is paperwork to fill out and sign, Kessler said.
About two-thirds of adults ages 50-75 — the recommended age group for colon-cancer screening, were up to date on screening as of 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That still left about 21.7 million adults in that age group who had never been screened.