Q: What’s behind the first-ever Champaign-Urbana Community Food Summit?
A: If you’ve ever been to a farmers’ market, you’ve probably run across a vegetable or two you’ve never tried.
This all-day food summit coming up April 14 at Lodgic Everyday Community in Champaign will gather health care leaders, food growers, food distributors, nonprofit organizations and others with an interest in the long-term health of the local community.
Among their major goals will be to begin addressing the challenges that stand between a supply of nutritious food and making that food available to everyone.
Grocery stores and farmers’ markets are easy to find in Champaign-Urbana. Still, 16 percent of the community lacks access to nutritious food because they can’t afford it or for other reasons, among them no transportation to go get it, according to JACQUELYN EVERS, executive director of The Land Connection.
“Our goal is to create a community-based food system where everybody in our community has access to healthy, nutritious foods, which is something that is not the case in Champaign-Urbana,” she said.
This summit also has a local perspective, because 90 percent of foods are imported to Illinois from about 1,500 miles away from where they’ve been grown, Evers said.
Ideally, fresh foods should be coming from 150 miles away or less, available soon after they’ve been picked rather than shipped, stored and sold later at groceries, she said.
So a major goal is also maximizing the community’s capability to feed people with locally-sourced food, rather than importing food from far away, she said.
Another is how to educate people about the fresh, nutritious foods grown nearby and how to store and prepare them, Evers said.
This summit is an important first step to bring together expertise in the community and start identifying solutions, she said.
The Land Connection, based in Champaign, is one of the members of Healthy Champaign County, which is jointly hosting the food summit with the UI’s Interdisciplinary Health Sciences Institute.
The summit is free and open to the public, but space is limited, so reservations are requested.
Included will be a talk by DR. TERRY MASON, chief operating officer for the Cook County Department of Public Health, with RODGER COOLEY, executive director of the Chicago Food Policy Action Council, joining him for a dialogue with people attending.
There will also be a workshop intended to empower leaders across the food system to identify opportunities and priorities in the areas of food security, urban agriculture, economic development, sustainable food development and public education and capacity building.