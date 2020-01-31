Q: When the older adults in your life take a lot of different medications, what’s the best way to prevent potentially dangerous mistakes?
A: This is a real concern, not only because many older adults take multiple prescription medications, but because it’s easy to get a lot of medicines confused.
The National Capital Poison Center has a list of frequent medication mistakes made by older adults — among them forgetting to take a pill or taking an extra dose because the dose taken earlier has been forgotten.
Among other common mistakes are spouses accidentally taking each other’s medicines, taking two medicines with the same active ingredient and putting all pills in one container and not remembering which pill treats which condition.
If you have older adult parents and don’t live near them, you may be unaware of the medications they’re taking, according to JEFF HANNA, an owner of Home Instead Senior Care in Champaign and Danville.
Home Instead Inc., the franchisor of the Home Instead Senior Care network, said it surveyed seniors taking five or more prescription medicines and found nearly 20 percent were challenged managing their medication regimens.
Some of what Hanna advises is talking to older parents about what medicines they take and how well those medications are working. And this is a conversation to have frequently, he said.
A caregiver or family member should also go to the doctor with older adults to better understand why they’re taking certain medicines and if follow-up medication appointments are needed, Hanna said.
Because older adults also may be seeing several different physicians, Home Instead Senior Care further advises appointing the primary-care doctor as the gatekeeper for all the medications being taken and reporting any changes to that doctor.
Visiting family members should be on the lookout for pill bottles that are empty when they shouldn’t be (a possible sign that too many pills have been taken or that the prescription is overdue to be refilled) or containers that are full when they shouldn’t be, a possible sign that the medicine isn’t being taken as directed, Hanna said.
Be aware, too, that safety-proof caps on medication bottles can be too hard for older hands to open and sometimes the printed instructions from the pharmacy are too tiny for aging eyes to read.
There are options for alternate packaging and larger print instructions, Hanna said. Check with your pharmacy about that.
Note, some alternate containers aren’t child-proof, so choose a child-proof pill sorter if young children visit the house, the National Capital Poison Center advises.
Two more suggestions from this group:
Keep track of when medications are taken, and which ones, by recording that information every day in a notebook or on a calendar. (Hanna likes the calendar idea and hanging it somewhere easy to spot.)
Consider using a timer to help remember when medications should be taken.