Q: Can you still make changes in your Medicare coverage for 2020?
A: While the annual fall enrollment period ended last month, it’s not too late to make certain changes if you enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan and are having second thoughts.
Medicare provides a three-month window from Jan. 1 to March 31 to make the following kinds of changes:
1. You can switch the Medicare Advantage plan you have to another Medicare Advantage plan.
2. You can drop your Medicare Advantage plan and go back to original Medicare Parts A and B.
3. If you’re switching from Medicare Advantage back to original Medicare, you will also have the option to enroll in a Part D prescription drug plan.
Here are some changes you can’t make in the first quarter of the year:
1. You can’t switch from original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan.
2. You can’t change your prescription drug plan from one to another.
The next opportunity to make either of those changes and others will be during Medicare’s 2020 fall enrollment period starting in October.
The federal government does allow for exceptions to these rules, when something in your life or coverage changes.
Some of those exceptions allowing for special enrollment include:
You’re moving outside your covered plan area.
You’re moving into or out of an institution such as a nursing home or are being released from jail.
You’re losing your current coverage — for example, through an employer.
You have an opportunity to obtain other coverage.
Your plan has changed its contract with Medicare.
The federal government also allows new enrollees within the first three months of their initial Medicare enrollment (after turning 65) to change the Medicare Advantage plans they signed up for or go back to original Medicare, with or without a prescription drug plan.