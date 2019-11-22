Q: Who’s behind the local yard signs seeking a kidney donation from somebody with type O blood?
A: There are a few of those yard signs in Champaign-Urbana and several more in Bloomington. The signs have been posted on behalf of TAJ MOHAMMED, 71, of Bloomington, a retired engineer who formerly worked at the Clinton power station.
Mohammed has kidney failure, said his wife, NISHA. He’s being treated with dialysis three times a week — nearly four hours per treatment — and is on the kidney transplant waiting list through OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.
Nisha Mohammed said she and their two sons have already been screened as possible donors, but they all have type B blood, and her husband can only receive a donated kidney from someone with type O blood.
“His best chance is getting it from a living donor at this point,” she said.
BRENDA DERRY, living donor coordinator for OSF St. Francis, said the hospital encourages patients in need of an organ transplant to get on the waiting list as soon as they can, to share their stories with others and to think in terms of a possible living kidney donor.
In Illinois alone, 3,400 people are waiting for a kidney transplant and the wait time in the state can run five to eight years depending on blood types, she said.
Derry has seen people respond to patients they’ve never met by offering to be their kidney donors. “Some people are just altruistic and they want to help people,” she said.
Finding a living donor — rather than receiving a kidney from a deceased donor — also increases the recipient’s life expectancy, according to Derry. Kidney recipients from deceased donors have an average life expectancy after the transplant of 8-12 years, while those receiving a kidney from a living donor have an average expectancy of 12-20 years.
Nisha Mohammed said both her husband’s kidneys have failed, and he began dialysis treatments about six months ago. The treatments take a toll, she said.
“The worst part is lying in those chairs in one position, and they cannot move at all,” she said.
She’s been encouraged by the number of people who have seen the yard signs and called offering to help, but waiting to find out if any of them are suitable donors is hard. She and her husband refer callers to the hospital, as they’ve been asked to do.
“We’re not supposed to get in the middle of this,” she said.
Derry said patients waiting on a transplant are told their job is to get their stories out there. The hospital’s job is to do the screening to make sure a donor has the right blood type for the recipient and is in good enough physical and psychological health to live a healthy life after the transport procedure.
Here are three tips from United Network for Organ Sharing for finding a living donor.
Think about what you want to share about the story of your kidney disease and make a list of people to tell.
Send a letter or email about your need for a living donor to the important people in your life.
Share your need through your employer, church and other organizations and on social media. But be careful with social media. Some people have tried to take advantage of patients’ vulnerability by offering to sell their kidneys, and that’s illegal.