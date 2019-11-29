Q: Did local hospitals get decent grades in a recent safety check-up?
A: Two of four hospitals in East Central Illinois were awarded an “A” for safety: OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
The safety grades were released recently by Leapfrog, a national nonprofit that evaluates hospitals across the country each spring and fall using safety data available to the public.
Just like on school report cards, A is the top grade and F is rock bottom.
Carle Foundation Hospital got a B and OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center got a C.
The point of these safety grades is to help patients make informed choices about the hospitals they go to by bringing to light information about hospital track records for errors, injuries, accidents and infections, according to Leapfrog.
Carle had steadily been raising its safety grades, from a “C” for both spring and fall of 2016, to a “B” in spring and fall of 2017 and to an “A” in the spring and fall of 2018 and spring 2019.
“This fall’s grade inspires us even more as we continue the ongoing work of further elevating quality and safety,” said Carle spokesman AARON SEIDLITZ. “We will continue to learn from the Leapfrog assessment as we lean on inter-disciplinary teams from areas like quality, surgical services and infection prevention to best serve patients and our communities.”
Sarah Bush Lincoln President and CEO JERRY ESKER said that hospital has focused on taking care of the little things that affect patient care — for example, using system-wide safety tools and a universal cleaning agent on furniture and floors that kills infections.
The Leapfrog evaluation took into account 28 safety measures. They included how well hospitals did to prevent five different kinds of infections, how well they avoided problems with surgeries (such as objects left in patients’ bodies and accidental cuts and tears), along with how well they avoided other safety issues such as patients falling.
Also evaluated were hospitals’ practices to help prevent errors and their staffing.
More than 2,600 hospitals across the U.S. were included in the fall safety grades. About one-third got an “A,” 25 percent got a “B,” 34 percent got a “C,” 8 percent got a “D” and just under 1 percent got an “F.”