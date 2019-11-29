Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening changing to all rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening changing to all rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.