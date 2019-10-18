Q: When you see and are examined by a nurse practitioner, do they charge you less than when you see the doctor? If not, why not? The doctor isn’t in the room. You never have any interaction with the doctor.
A: Generally, advanced-practice providers such as nurse practitioners and physician assistants are reimbursed a bit less by health insurers than doctors are, a local clinic official said.
But in terms of what patients pay out of pocket to see a doctor or an advanced-practice provider, that’s dictated by the patient’s insurer, not the providers.
Christie Clinic Chief Operating Officer JASON HIRSBRUNNER said generally Medicare sets the payment methodologies under which doctors, physician assistants and nurse practitioners are reimbursed, and commercial health plans generally follow the same methodologies when negotiating rates with providers.
Currently, Medicare reimburses nurse practitioners and physician assistants at 85 percent of what doctors are reimbursed, he said.
“Christie Clinic uses nurse practitioners and physician assistants where the opportunity exists to extend the reach of our physicians, both in geography and access,” he said. “We determine the need for nurse practitioners/physician assistants based on the needs of our patients.”
Carle Senior Vice President of Primary Care CALEB MILLER said it’s the complexity of the patient visit that dictates the charge, “not who you see.”
And patients shouldn’t assume that just because their visit was with a nurse practitioner or physician assistant that a doctor wasn’t involved in their care.
Miller said Carle has a team-based approach to patient care. Advanced practice providers often work in collaboration with a physician, and that collaboration doesn’t always take place during the actual patient visit.
Advanced practice providers are said to be an increasingly important part of care teams as the demand for health care grows faster than the supply of doctors.
The U.S. is projected to face a shortage of up to nearly 122,000 doctors by 2032, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges earlier this year.
Meanwhile, job growth among nurse practitioners and physician assistants is projected to well outpace job growth among doctors over the 10 years between 2018 and 2028.
Miller said advance practice providers have been actively working in health systems for decades. They’re helping fill the need for care providers and are trained and qualified to handle a variety of medical conditions without physician supervision, he said.
Carle has about 500 doctors and 300 advance practice providers throughout its system, Miller said.
“Our objective is to make sure you see the right provider,” he said.