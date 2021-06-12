TOLONO — Unity softball’s chance at history rested on the shoulders of its lone senior.
With roughly 500 people looking on in the blistering June heat and the sun starting to set, Taylor Joop lifted the sacrifice fly to center field that gave the host Rockets an 8-7 win in eight innings over Paris on Friday evening for the first sectional title in program history.
The road to the result — and a Class 2A super-sectional matchup with Normal U-High at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the Workman Family Softball Field in Decatur — was anything but easy.
“It was a roller-coaster ride, that’s for sure,” Unity coach Aimee Davis said. “Obviously, I’m super excited that it happened in our favor, but there were times when I felt I had to rally the troops.”
Both Unity junior Taylor Henry and Paris junior Karley Moore turned in complete games in the circle, but Friday’s games belonged to the offenses. Paris struck quickly and plated two runs in the top of the first inning.
In contrast to the no-hitter she twirled in the Rockets’ semifinal win over Mount Carmel that spanned two days earlier this week, Henry allowed two walks and a hit that preceded a two-run single from Tigers senior Sara Burger. Henry escaped the next two innings without a run.
“After that first inning, I was like ‘OK, they’re going to hit,’” Henry said. “It’s very different going from a game where there’s no hits to when they’re hitting right away, so I kinda just had to settle in.”
Game on.
Unity junior Maddie Reed legged out a two-run inside-the-park home run to tie the game in the bottom of the third. Unity took its first lead in the fourth after Reed singled, stole second base, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Grace Frye.
In the top of the fifth inning, Burger returned to blast a two-run home run over the left field fence to give the Tigers a 4-3 lead.
A lead that was short-lived.
Joop drove in Renfrow with a double to tie it up in the bottom half of the same frame. Moments later, freshman Ruby Tarr hit a two-run home run to lift the Rockets in front 6-4.
Paris answered back in the top of the sixth inning with three runs and took a 7-6 lead following an RBI single by Moore.
After a scoreless bottom half of the sixth, the Rockets were three outs away from a familiar ending after Henry set the Tigers down in order in the top of the seventh.
Joop started the rally in the bottom of the seventh with a one-out single. After Moore retired Tarr, Henry kept Unity’s season intact with a single.
“(Henry) is a ballplayer,” Davis said. “She’s going to give everything she has to get it done, and I think she proved that all postseason but (Friday) especially.”
Then, it was up to Frye. She came through a single that plated Joop to tie the game at 7 and advance the instant classic to extra innings.
One free frame was all it took after Henry dispatched the Paris side in the top of the eighth. Sophomore Reece Sarver drew a walk to start the bottom half, after which Renfrow and junior Ally England reached to load the bases for Joop.
The rest was for the record books.
“I just kept telling myself to take a deep breath,” Joop said. “I knew I had to get it out of the infield … I knew that if I couldn’t do it, I knew that the girls behind me could.”
They didn’t need to. And now, Unity (24-2) is one win away from advancing to its first-ever state tournament.
“They came through at the right times,” Davis said.