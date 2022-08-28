Homer High School’s Class of 1960 planned to celebrate its 60th reunion in May 2020. Of course, the pandemic ruined that.
Carol Moore (left), with the help of four classmates, adjusted. They invited members of the Class of ‘60 students back to the area as so many were turning 80 years old. The proud Panthers enjoyed a catered dinner at Art and Sharon Porter’s house in Urbana with 23 attending.
“As we were discussing our childhoods, one boy (we’re still boys and girls to each other) said that he had been born at home,” Moore said. “I was the first in my family to be born in a hospital and a classmate said, ‘I bet we’re the last generation to be born at home.’
“We were about half and half. It got me thinking about what else we are the first or last to do in our nation’s history.”
Here’s more from Moore:
- “We are not joined at the hip with our electronic gadgets. That was brought home to me when the committee was discussing after the party and we realized that no one had taken a group picture. I did not see a single phone out that day. Mine was in my purse in the laundry room. We all have cellphones and computers but they are not all important in our lives, just an add-on.”
- “Out of 31 graduates, only five live out of the area. For most of us, that is not true of our children, farmers being the exception.”
- “We had two students who were with us just for our senior year because their parents came to work on the pipeline being built. My parents used coal to heat our house until the pipeline came through and we now had natural gas.”
- “Most of our fathers worked in Homer — or were farmers — and most of our mothers did not work outside the home. Most small towns are now commuter towns.”
- “Almost all of us went to church. I can tell you which church (four in town, one in the country) each person attended.”
- “Country schools: Lost Grove closed and we gained two students in second grade. In fourth grade, the last and largest country school closed, Clark, and we gained three.”
“We were all affected by World War II in different ways. Many had fathers who were in the service. We moved to Evansville, Ind., so that my father could work in a ship-building factory. Jackie Riggs Ellis Clark
- ’s father served in the Army in the Philippines, and her uncle, Wesley Tibbetts, was a pilot and was shot down and killed over Germany. He was the only boy in a family of five. Another classmate’s father was in the Navy in the Philippines and another’s father worked in a steel mill in Hammond, Ind.
- “In the article in The News-Gazette, Champaign’s Class of 1965 talked about the political situation and turmoil (Vietnam). When I asked the committee if they could think of any political problems in our time, no one could think of a single thing (although we talked about what the next couple of years brought: Vietnam). The 1950s were pretty quiet and peaceful, at least for us growing up in a small Midwestern town. To tell the truth, it was rather idyllic. None of our parents had a lot of money, but because we were all in the same boat, it didn’t matter that much.
“Out of 31 in our class, 17 started first grade together. Eight of those 17 were at the party. We have had six students die, one in 1986 and the others in the last three years, one of COVID. We honored each of them with six bouquets of flowers on the tables.”