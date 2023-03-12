ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Olivia Howell delivered the finishing kick of a lifetime.
Now, the Illinois senior distance runner can call herself a national champion.
Howell won the women’s 1-mile indoor title during the NCAA Indoor Championships on Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center with a facility-record time of 4 minutes, 34 seconds, to finish only 24 one-hundredths of a second ahead of Arkansas’ Lauren Gregory.
“Olivia was very diligent, focused and ambitious in taking this,” Illinois first-year Director of Track and Field and Cross-Country Petros Kyprianou said. “Her energy was right and followed a great race plan. This also resulted in our highest team finish in 10 years, which is huge for us in changing the culture and striving for NCAA success.”
Gregory overtook Howell on the backstretch of the final lap before Howell repassed her competitor on the outside in the closing meters to become the Illini’s first indoor NCAA champion since Andrew Riley in the 60-meter hurdles in 2011. Howell started her final overtaking move with about 60 meters to go. The previous last women’s indoor national title came in 2010 (Angela Bizzarri in the 3-kilometer race).
Illini bounce back. Ryan Moerman and Cal Hejza delivered at the plate. Joe Glassey provided a lift out of the bullpen.
Moerman, Hejza and Glassey helped the Illinois baseball team bounce back from a tough loss the night before with the Illini picking up a 13-3 win against host Coastal Carolina on Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., to even the teams’ three-game weekend series at 1 game apiece.
Moerman’s three-run homer to left field staked Illinois (7-5) to a 7-2 lead in the third inning, as the Illini outfielder went 2 for 5 with four RBI in the win.
Hejza (2 for 5, three RBI) also keyed the offense.
Glassey righted the ship with the right-handed reliever tossing 4 2/3 scoreless innings, during which he allowed three hits and three walks but erased those mistakes with nine strikeouts of the Chanticleers (9-5).
Illini split doubleheader. The Illinois softball team split its two games on Saturday in Tampa, Fla., starting off with a 7-5 win against Marist before host South Florida prevailed 2-1 against the Illini (15-7) in the second game.
Delaney Rummell continued to see the ball well with three hits and an RBI across the Saturday doubleheader.
USF’s Payton Dixon outdueled Illinois’ Sydney Sickels, with Sickels permitting two runs on five hits in the loss.
Parkland, DACC to play for title. Parkland and Danville Area will meet for a third time in men’s basketball this season. This time, it will be for a NJCAA Division II Central A District championship. And a berth in the national tournament.
Parkland advanced to Sunday’s 2 p.m. title game at Donald Dodds Athletic Complex with a 66-58 win on Saturday against Rend Lake College. Sean Ealy put up 23 points to pace the Cobras (18-12), who lost both regular-season matchups against the Jaguars. Dameriz Merriweather had 17 points off the bench in DACC’s 86-71 semifinal win over Spoon River on Saturday.
The DACC women defeated Parkland (23-5), 69-56, on Saturday in a Central A District semifinal. The Jaguars (18-9) will face Lake Land in Mattoon at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the title game.