HSC Week 24 PRINT
Welcome to Year 5 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
Feeback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
This year’s panel:
— Reese Anderson, Chrisman
— Jose Alvarez, Urbana
— Briana Ballard, Academy
— Chloe Becker, DeLand-Weldon
— Jada Bonam, Centennial
— Lillian Bouton, Georgetown-Ridge Farm
— Lexi Breymeyer, Hoopeston Area
— Bryce Burnett, Westville
— Raegan Cheek, ALAH
— Olivia Chew, Salt Fork
— Cassandra Colmenares, Academy High
— Clara Rudolph, Monticello
— Ava Cothron, Tuscola
— Kate Cramer, Mahomet-Seymour
— Aaliyah Denius, Oakwood
— Kylie Duckett, St. Joseph-Ogden
— Charlotte Ebel, Uni High
— Malia Fairbanks, Unity
— Hailey Gadbury, Bement
— Haven Hathaway, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
— Leilani Islam, Danville
— Fabiola Jaramillo, Arcola
— Audrey Kaeb, Cissna Park
— Jordin Lucht, Milford
— Mason McMasters, Armstrong-Potomac
— Taylor Mennenga, Paxton-Buckley-Loda
— Morgan Miller, BHRA
— Addison Musick, Fisher
— Daniel Olson, Villa Grove
— Kitty Rossow, Central
— Anna Sanders, Heritage
— Courtney Shane, Blue Ridge
— Emerson Tarr, LeRoy
— Felicity Tuan, Judah Christian
— Maci Walters, St. Thomas More
On to this week’s report:
ArcolaSenior Jayda Miller poses with her 2021 sign that was gifted to the senior class.
— Fabiola Jaramillo
Armstrong-PotomacOn March 10-11, archery coaches Kristi and Gary Hawker set up targets and brought bows to shoot during physical education classes.
— Mason McMasters
BementMath Club officers coordinated a week of trivia to celebrate Pi Day. Each home room was presented a question relating to math. The homeroom that finished with the most points received a treat. Officers include, left to right, vice president Anna Quick, secretary Trinity Stroisch, treasurer Addie Fritz and president Hailey Gadbury.
— Hailey Gadbury
Champaign CentralThe volleyball team celebrated Senior Night on Opening Night, the Maroons beating Normal West in their first match in the school’s new gym. Seniors included, left to right: Riley Anton, Abby Barger, Kitty Rossow, Katy Shockey, Mira Chopra, McKenna Pruitt and McKenna Crawmer. Photo by Liz Brunson.
ChrismanThe boys’ basketball team and cheerleaders celebrated Senior Night against Armstrong-Potomac Pictured, left to right: (front row) Karlie Adams, Haley Chaney and Hannah Lunger; (back row) Blake Barna, Robbie Rollins, Layne Smith and Cole Webster.
— Reese Anderson
Danville Show choir is ready for its upcoming season and will compete virtually and perhaps in-person.
— Leilani Islam
FisherStudents participated in the Polar Plunge, a fundraiser in support of Special Olympics Illinois. Usually at Lake of the Woods, the event took place in Fisher with the help of the local fire department. Students were told to wear white clothing for their costumes and were ambushed by teachers and staff with color packets to complete the look before running underneath the hose.
— Addison Musick
Georgetown-Ridge FarmThe boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and the cheerleading squad successfully completed their shortened seasons. Cheerleaders included: (top row) Hannah Heaton, Cecilia Boyd, Ashlyn Spesard and Lilli Hutson; (middle) Morelia Ball, Haley Carlton, Claire Renaker and Leyla Shelton; (bottom) Ja Tay Thomas, Jackie Taylor, Abby Tansy and Sierra Taylor.
— Lillian Bouton
Gibson City-Melvin-SibleyTo kick off homecoming week, each class decorated hallways. The theme: Elementals (each class worked with earth, wind, water and fire). Pictured: seniors in their fire hallway, including Ethan Garard, Nicole Schultz, Bella Amburgey, Kennedy Fanson, Nathan Kallal, Emma Swanson, Karleigh Kietzman, Haven Hathaway, Ashlyn Allemand, and Ryleigh Brown.
— Haven Hathaway
HoopestonThe choir preformed a virtual concer, directed by Randall Sperry.
— Lexie Breymeyer
Judah ChristianThe Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy is hosting “Single Parent Saturday” on April 10 (4-8 p.m. at the school’s Field of Dreams). It is open to all single parents in the Champaign-Urbana area for a day of fun, rest and relaxation. If interested. Information: (217-359-1701.
— Felcity Tuan
LeRoyHomecoming court was elected last week and will celebrate this week. King and queen were be crowned at Wednesday’s Powderpuff game. This year’s court: Ty Egan, Morgan Shreves, Kam Givens, Emerson Tarr, Colin Griffin, Maren Graybeal, Nathan Perry, Abby Anderson, Logan Petersen and Angelika Campbell.
— Emerson Tarr
Mahomet-SeymourOn the last day before spring break, principal Chad Benedict and assistant principal Patrick Bailey and athletic director Matt Hensley helped prepare a staff appreciation breakfast.
MilfordTeachers selected February student of the month awards. Pictured, left to right, back to front: Heather Gregory, Adrianna Chase, Lauren Huff, Jessica Hines, Gabe Minton, Nick Stevens, Angel Brittenham, Jarid Woodby, Angel Salinas, Lakita Walker, Julia Bushnell Cooper Frerichs.
— Jordin Lucht
MonticelloLifeSavers had their annual retreat for new members at Allerton Mansion. Pictured are the senior leaders who planned and led the activities: (left to right) Ashley Long, Andrew Rudolph, Sophie Rund and Lewis Smith.
— Clara Rudolph
OakwoodThe competitive cheer team competed in the IHSA State Competition (virtually), finishing 25th in the small division category. Pictured, left to right: (front row) Madison Bonebright, McKenzie Ellerkamp and Xoey Ensign; (second row) Makenzie Bonebright, Audrey Accord, Cassie Fugate and Lacey Lee; (third row) Alyssa McCoy, Lacey Harrison and Taylen Wait.
— Aaliyah Denius
TuscolaMia Hausmann was chosen as a winner of the VFW Voice of Democracy Audio Essay Competition.
— Ava Cothron
Uni HighUni’s combined Spring Initiative/Habitat for Humanity club chose the winner of their merchandise-designing competition this week. Ryan Boyd-Sharpe, a junior, won the contest with his treehouse design. Sweatshirts bearing this image are now on sale, with proceeds from each item going to charity.
— Charlotte Ebel
UnityFFA member Nathan Montgomery works with other students to repair a planter.
— Malia Fairbanks
Villa GroveSeniors took on staff members in volleyball, the students coming away with the win. Staff, left to right, included: (front row) Principal Sara Jones, Heath Wilson, Mary McGarigle, Jeana Block, Amanda Smith, Becky Olson, (back row) Eric Brooks, Brian Cordes and Eric Rittman. Students, left to right, included: (front row) Kyleigh Block, Madison Burwell, Alexa Howard, Sara Stutz, Lydia Howard, Erin Shunk, (back row) Jairus Kiser, Carson Howard, Logan Nohren, Jake Eversole, Devin Ellis and Daniel Olson.
— Daniel Olson