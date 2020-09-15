- Summer season to start sooner.
- One of the most unique things about the 2020-21 IHSA calendar is the summer season, which includes typical spring sports in a condensed-yet-delayed timeframe. Those events were given a bit more normalcy during Monday’s IHSA Board of Directors meeting, as the group announced the summer campaign will begin April 19 instead of May 3, with contests now able to start on May 3.
No limit on events per week.
- Athletes in winter, spring and summer sports expected to be limited to two games, meets or matches per week. But the IHSA Board has gone back on its previously-created rule, determining Monday that those seasons “will now revert to their normal season game limitations as dictated by IHSA bylaws.”
Wrestling could be on move.
- Sports deemed higher-risk by the Illinois Department of Public Health, as they pertain to being performed safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, face the most difficult road to occurring as planned. That’s why a party led by some of the state’s wrestling coaches offered an appeal that this school year’s season be moved from winter to summer, providing more time for the pandemic to be under control before wrestling commences. The IHSA Board opted to table that appeal and will revisit the topic in October.
IHSA, club sports will conflict.
- The IHSA Board denied an appeal from Highland Park that sought an exemption to a rule prohibiting athletes in-season for an IHSA sport to simultaneously compete in that sport at the club level. That means athletes still will need to pick between one team and another.
COLIN LIKAS