All for one
Similar to how the IHSA boys’ and girls’ basketball state tournaments now are set up, future boys’ and girls’ soccer state tournaments will unfold in the same way. Class 1A soccer state semifinals, third-place matches and championships previously transpired one week prior to the Class 2A and 3A state matches. Instead, the new schedules puts all three classes’ matches in the same three-day window. The 1A semifinals will be on a Thursday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., while Friday will include the 1A third-place match (11 a.m.), 2A semifinals (1 p.m. and 3 p.m.) and 3A semifinals (5 p.m. and 7 p.m.). Saturday will contain the 2A and 3A third-place matches (10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.), followed by the 1A, 2A and 3A championships at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. All boys’ state tournament matches will be at Hoffman Estates High School, and all girls’ matches at North Central College in Naperville.
Expanding their opportunities
The IHSA began running a girls’ wrestling individual postseason in 2022. Enough interest has been shown to permit the single-class event a chance to grow when the 2024 postseason takes place. The girls now will have a regional round to go with their previously-established sectional and state dates. Each sectional now will include two regionals, from which six athletes in each weight class will advance to the sectional round. There have been four sectionals and a state tournament in each of the first two IHSA girls’ wrestling postseason series. Also new: team trophies now will be awarded to the top three programs in the girls’ state tournament, based upon points scored by each school’s athletes. This isn’t done in boys’ wrestling because dual-team state tournaments exist. Twelve local schools entered at least one athlete in the 2023 IHSA girls’ individual wrestling state series.
More medals; better safety
The IHSA boys’ and girls’ swimming and diving state meets previously have included medals for the top 12 finishers in each event. After Monday’s board meeting, that total has been upped to 16 for all events. A noteworthy non-postseason news item to come from the board meeting addresses a scary situation that played out in the NFL last January. The board confirmed a recommendation from the IHSA’s sports medicine advisory committee that all IHSA coaches must complete CPR/AED certification moving forward, and that “at no time may a team practice, travel or compete without at least one adult present who has met this requirement.” This move was inspired when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. CPR and AED were administered to him on the field that Monday night in Cincinnati, helping to save his life.