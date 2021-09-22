The state’s highest honor will be
bestowed upon eight Land of Lincoln legends, including three with Illini ties. Editor Jeff D’Alessio introduces the 2021 recipients of the Order of Lincoln, who’ll be saluted on Nov. 6 at the Chicago History Museum:
SCOTT ALTMANA 1981 Grainger College of Engineering grad and distinguished Navy pilot-turned-NASA astronaut, the Lincoln native logged more than 7,000 flight hours in 40-plus types of aircraft. That includes two missions apiece aboard space shuttles Atlantis and Columbia.
CAROL ROSS BARNEY
The answer to the trivia question: Who was the first female architect to design a federal building? That would be the pioneering Chicagoan, who founded Ross Barney Architects in 1981 — 10 years after graduating from the UI, where she serves on the architecture alumni board.
JOHN ROGERS
A one-time Swanlund Chair, he was a member of the UI’s Materials Science and Engineering faculty from 2003-16 before being hired away by Northwestern. Among his creations: two futuristic devices for premature infants, to be used on newborns and their mothers in Africa and Asia.
MAVIS STAPLES
You name the music honor, the Staple Singers star and voice on “I’ll Take You There” has received it — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee in 1999, Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner in 2005, Kennedy Center honoree in 2016, Blues Hall of Fame addittion in 2017.
DR. JOANNE SMITH
The longtime president and CEO of the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab rehabilitation research hospital was remembered this month, after her death, for running “the global leader in physical medicine and rehabilitation for adults and children with the most severe, complex conditions.”
TOMMY SHIMODA
The Michael Phelps of the Special Olympics, Shimoda, at age 26, has already racked up hundreds of golds, silvers and bronzes. Diagnosed with autism at age 4 and unable to speak, he’s let his athleticism do the talking, excelling in 21 sports, from hockey to horseback riding.
JOHN BORLING
The retired Air Force major general’s acceptance speech will be one worth hearing — after his plane was shot down in the Vietnam War, the fighter pilot spent nearly seven years as a prisoner of war in Hanoi. Years later, he published “Taps on the Walls,” a collection of poems he wrote as a POW.
JOHN McQUOWN
An environmentalist and engineer, the Northwestern alum is best known for pioneering the use of data to analyze the stock market and create the first equity index fund. McQuown co-founded Wells Fargo Investment Advisors, Moody’s KMV and Dimensional Fund Advisors.