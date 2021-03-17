CHAMPAIGN — As he sat at the bar at Aspen Tap House during Illinois’ Big Ten tournament quarterfinal win over Rutgers, beer and food in front of him, Joe Turner once again felt what it was like to enjoy a sporting event with a community of people.
“It’s definitely a different feeling. I missed this from last year,” Turner said. “It’s actually pretty fun as long as everybody keeps their distance. It’s nice to be out of the house.”
Of course, things still aren’t completely back to normal for Turner, or for Aspen Tap House and restaurants like it.
In a normal year, Turner would have gone to several games with his close friend, Paris White, who sat next to him at the bar.
During big games at Aspen Tap House, which opened last November in the location of the former Scotty’s Brewhouse, managing partner Matt Thomas said he’d normally expect people to pack in wherever they could, even if they had to stand as they watched any one of the dozens of TV’s around them.
Instead, the restaurant on S. Neil St. is limited to 50 percent capacity, which makes for about 120 seats that span across the restaurant’s multiple rooms.
“It’s not the same,” Thomas said. “For a restaurant like this, for one of those tournament games, normally you’d have people standing around the bar, but we’re avoiding all of that right now. It does limit us, but we’re able to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Nonetheless, the fevered interest in the Illini has provided a spark for a restaurant that opened on Nov. 3, just after in-person dining was disallowed in Illinois. By that time, it was too cold for the restaurant to effectively use tents, so most of their business came from takeout.
Finally, beginning in January, they were able to utilize the TV’s that stretch across the restaurant. Over the weekend, the restaurant was filled to its 50 percent capacity during No. 2 Illinois’ run to a tournament title.
“(Interest in the Illini is) really important, because there’s a lot of interest and we have a lot of TV’s,” Thomas said. “And the better they are, the more people want to pay attention. When they’re not good, people don’t go out, they don’t watch them, but since they’re good, there’s definitely a public interest and the community’s really interested. We’re here to support.”
Going forward, Thomas is expecting crowds to easily fill up the 50 percent capacity limit for every Illinois game throughout the tournament, starting with Illinois’ 12:15 p.m. tipoff Friday with Drexel. While he dreams of his new restaurant being filled to the brim with people, gathered around the bar cheering on the Illini, he’s happy to simply have the doors open.
“People were showing with the U of I playing those three games over the weekend that they’re interested and they’re going to be out,” he said. “Probably not like the previous years, but it’s way different than it was six months ago.”