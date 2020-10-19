Accountancy alums across America are remembering a beloved 28-year faculty member who died earlier this month, days after the city of Champaign held DICK ZIEGLER Day in his honor. From our ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ files, a few of his biggest fans shared a favorite memory:
BILL CASEY (’83) Vice Chair, EY Americas
“Of the two quotes that guide me on a regular basis, one of them was repeatedly shared with us by Dick Ziegler.
“He was a one-of-a-kind accounting professor and a lasting influence on me. He used to remind us that ‘You can only lose your integrity once.’
“This is especially important in the accounting profession, where trust in our work is critical to our strong foundation.”
MIKE LULLO (’88) Clinical Assistant Professor of Accountancy, Gies College of Business
“Professor Ziegler was the adviser to both the Accounting Club and Beta Alpha Psi, two accounting student organizations I was actively involved in. He taught auditing and was one of the authors of the textbook we used in our audit class.
“He was one of the nicest people I have ever met, and he made a big impact on me.
“One day near the end of my sophomore year, I was walking by Professor Ziegler’s office at Wohlers Hall and stopped in to say hello.
“Within minutes, Professor Ziegler asked what I was doing later that week and when I responded with no particular plans, he immediately put me on the phone with the recruiter at Touche Ross & Co., now Deloitte & Touche.
“It seems Professor Ziegler was recruiting a U of I team for a Touche Ross case study event that weekend and was in need of more team members as many of the junior accounting students had some other event that weekend.
“I was not really sure what I was signing up for during that call with the recruiter, but that one impromptu visit to say ‘hi’ to Professor Ziegler turned into not only a case study event invitation but led to an internship with Touche Ross the next year, followed by an almost 30-year career and partnership with Deloitte & Touche.”