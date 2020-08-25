VANESSA BURGETT
Creative
Director, Krannert Center For The Performing Arts
CARLOS CARRILLO
Associate Professor
of Music Composition-
Theory
ADITI
DAS
Associate Professor, Department of Comparative Biosciences
JENNIFER DILLAVOU
President, Alumni
Association
TRAVIS DIXON
Professor of Communication
BROOKE ELLIOTT
Assistant Dean, Gies College of Business
KAREN FLYNN
Associate Professor of African American Studies
TIM
KILLEEN
UI
System
President
HELEN A. NEVILLE
Professor of Educational Psychology
DANA
RABIN
Chair,
Department
of History
SHARON SHAVITT
Professor of Marketing
HUIMIN ZHAO
Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering