CAMPUS NEWSMAKERS
BILL HAMMACK. The host of the popular YouTube channel “engineerguy” is 2020’s recipient of the Hoover Medal, which honors “great, unselfish, nontechnical services by engineers to humanity.” The chemical and biomolecular engineering professor joins a star-studded list of recipients that includes U.S. presidents (inaugural 1930 winner Herbert Hoover, Dwight Eisenhower, Jimmy Carter) and one Illini icon (Arnold Beckman).
DENISE LEWIN LOYD. The Gies College of Business found its first associate dean for equity from its own faculty ranks. An associate professor of business administration who Dean Jeff Brown says is “unquestionably the best person to serve in this position,” Loyd will be charged with leading the college’s diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, among other assignments.
KEENAN DAILEY. That’s the afrofuturist artist’s work above — entitled “Year 401,” for how long it’s been since slaves arrived in America — which greets visitors in the entryway to the UI’s School of Social Work. The MFA student’s mural was chosen as part of an open call to local artists “to continue the promotion of cultural advocacy through art.”
EMILY KNOX. The iSchool associate professor and associate dean for academic studies added another title to her CV – president of Beta Phi Mu, the international honor society for library and information studies. In other news, Knox and Associate Professor Kyungwon Koh received a $100,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services for their one-year exploratory project “Measuring the Impact and Value of Makerspaces in Public Libraries.”
PRENTICE MARSHALL. Plans are underway at the College of Law to name an advocacy suite in honor of the late litigator and judge, who both studied and taught at the UI. It was the 1951 law grad who established the first Trial Advocacy Program while on the faculty from 1967-73.