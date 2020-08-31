Listen to this article

A dozen other history-making women on campus

NANCY AMATO

First female head of Department of Computer Science

CARLA CACERES

First female director of School of Integrative Biology

BROOKE ELLIOTT

First woman to hold endowed chair in accounting at Gies College of Business

KIM KIDWELL

First female dean of College of ACES

DANA KIKU

First tenured woman in Department of Finance

SUSAN MARTINIS

First female permanent vice chancellor of research

NADYA MASON

First Black woman to receive tenure in Grainger College of Engineering

SHELLY NICKOLS-RICHARDSON

First female associate dean and director of Extension

CELE OTNES

First female head of Department of Business Administration

CARLA SANTOS

First female head of Department of Recreation, Sport and Tourism

ASHTON WASHINGTON

First Black woman on football staff

SARAH WILLIAMS

First female head of Funk ACES Library