A dozen other history-making women on campus
NANCY AMATO
First female head of Department of Computer Science
CARLA CACERES
First female director of School of Integrative Biology
BROOKE ELLIOTT
First woman to hold endowed chair in accounting at Gies College of Business
KIM KIDWELL
First female dean of College of ACES
DANA KIKU
First tenured woman in Department of Finance
SUSAN MARTINIS
First female permanent vice chancellor of research
NADYA MASON
First Black woman to receive tenure in Grainger College of Engineering
SHELLY NICKOLS-RICHARDSON
First female associate dean and director of Extension
CELE OTNES
First female head of Department of Business Administration
CARLA SANTOS
First female head of Department of Recreation, Sport and Tourism
ASHTON WASHINGTON
First Black woman on football staff
SARAH WILLIAMS
First female head of Funk ACES Library