ACCOUNTANCY
Helping make the world a better place: infomatics whiz and Gies College of Business Professor DOUG LANEY, who has been invited to join the project team of the World Economic Forum’s Data for Common Purpose Initiative.
The group’s mission is to establish the means for public and private organizations to exchange data for the common good.
ADVERTISINGA generous gift from a 1961 College of Media grad who went on to found his own L.A. advertising firm has led to the MURRAY KALIS Awards for Creativity in Advertising, given to UI students who come up with the best single ad, three-ad campaign and 10-ad portfolio.
APPLIED HEALTH SCIENCESAmong those getting great grant news recently:
MAUREEN GILBERT
- , awarded $23,555 to put toward adapting Disability Resources & Educational Services’ wellness gym to meet new COVID-19 guidelines, courtesy the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.
IAN MERTES
- , awarded $29,338 from the Campus Research Board to study the relationship between auditory physiology and perception in adults with and without hearing loss.
SANDRALUZ LARA-CINISOMO
- , awarded $20,000 by the Center for Social and Behavioral Science to assess the effects of COVID-19 on depressive and anxiety symptoms in pregnant women and mothers of young children.
ARCHITECTUREThree cheers for professors KATHRYN ANTHONY (winner of the 2021 Topaz Medallion for Excellence in Architectural Education, presented annually by the American Institute of Architects and Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture); LYNNE DEARBORN (winner of the Architectural Research Centers Consortium’s 2021 Research Incentive Award); and RANDY DEUTSCH (named a senior fellow of the Design Futures Council).
ATMOSPHERIC SCIENCESHappening Sunday in cyberspace: Professor SONIA LASHER-TRAPP will be presented with the American Meteorological Society’s Edward N. Lorenz Teaching Excellence Award for “creating active learning and welcoming classroom environments, expanding student experiences and advocating for women in science.”
BUSINESSAmong the top 50 undergraduate business professors in all of higher ed, according to no less an authority than the business education publication Poets & Quants — Gies College student favorites MICHAEL BEDNAR, ARAVINDA GARIMELLA and MARK WOLTERS.
CIVIL & ENVIRONMENTAL ENGINEERING
A “robust pool of scholars” was considered but just four were selected 2021’s James J. Morgan Early Career Award winners by the American Chemical Society. Among them: UI Associate Professor JEREMY GUEST, who’ll get to present on a research topic of his choice at the organization’s virtual national meeting in April.
EDUCATIONA pair of College of Education professors are among the five recipients of the LARINE Y. COWAN Make a Difference Award, named in honor of the longtime former director of what’s now the Office of Access and Equity.
The honorees: Law’s ROBIN FRETWELL WILSON (Advocacy for LGBTQ Affairs); Applied Health Science’s KIM SHINEW (Leadership in Diversity); Education’s EBONI ZAMANI-GALLAHER (Teaching and Mentoring in Diversity); and Education’s MEGHAN BURKE and Disability Resources & Educational Services’ ANN FREDRICKSEN (Excellence in Access and Accommodations).
ELECTRICAL & COMPUTER ENGINEERING
For his “pioneering contributions to the theory and simulation of semiconductor nanostructures and low dimensional nanoscale devices,” Professor JEAN-PIERRE LEBURTON will receive the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Nanotechnology Council’s 2021 Pioneer Award.
He’s the second Illini in the department to be so honored, following 2012 winner JOSEPH LYDING.
EXTENSIONThree farmer-focused research projects are among 17 that will share nearly $1 million in funding, care of UI Extension.
Empowering Illinois’ Farmers to Mitigate Food Safety Risks: ACES’ PRATIK BANERJEE is principal investigator, joined by Extension’s LAURIE GEORGE, ZACH GRANT and GRACE MARGHERIO
- .
- Assessing the Needs and Connecting Young and Beginning Farmers with Extension Resources in Northern Illinois: Extension’s
JOSEPH MALUAL is principal investigator, joined by ACES’ HOPE MICHELSON and Extension’s GRANT McCARTY and NIKKI KELTNERN
- .
- Increasing Knowledge of Human Tickborne Diseases among Farmers and Extension Officers in Illinois: Vet Med’s
REBECCA SMITH is principal investigator, joined by Extension’s TERESA STECKLER
- .
(Visit news-gazette.com for the full list).
HISTORYAn easy choice for Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s new Illinois Holocaust and Genocide Commission: UI history Professor PETER FRITZSCHE, award-winning author of “Life and Death in the Third Reich,” “Germans into Nazis” and 10 other books.
He’s among 17 members of the commission, re-launched by the governor to coincide with the 50-year anniversary of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.
iSCHOOLThis just in: Library Journal’s 2021 Librarians of the Year are Tulane University’s ELAINE HICKS (UI MS ’10) and two colleagues who joined the Librarian Reserve Corps she founded in response to the World Health Organization’s need for timely, accurate and searchable material about COVID-19.
LABOR & EMPLOYMENT RELATIONS
Record participation among students resulted in 10 nominees and two winners of the school’s annual Faculty Teaching Excellence Award — professors AMIT KRAMER and RYAN LAMARE.
LATINA/LATINO STUDIESNow online: the first-ever issue of Nuestras Historias magazine, the creation of FATIMA VALERIO, MARLENE SANTOS and other LLS majors in an effort to “tell our history and not the whitewashed history taught to each and every one of us in a U.S. school.” Among the stories in the 44-page debut edition: “History of the Chief: Who do you honor?” and a piece on the reinstallation of OSCAR MARTINEZ’s 1974 murals.
LAWAnd the winners of the Pound Civil Justice Institute’s 2021 Scholarship Award are … UI law Professor SUJA THOMAS and UI law grad SANDRA SPERINO, co-authors of the book “Unequal: How America’s Courts Undermine Discrimination Law.”
LIBERAL ARTS & SCIENCESJoining a list of Illini legends that includes an Olympic Hall of Famer (JEAN DRISCOLL) and MacArthur “genius grant” recipient (MARC HERSAM): College of LAS senior ISSY MARQUEZ, winner of the Lincoln Academy Student Laureate Award.
The triple major in English, political science and Latina/Latino studies was chosen for her “overall excellence in civic engagement and extracurricular activities.”
MATERIALS SCIENCE & ENGINEERING
Six of the 489 scientists selected as 2020 fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science call C-U home. They include a duo from the same department (Materials Science & Engineering’s PAUL BRAUN and NANCY SOTTOS), Evolution, Ecology & Behavior’s ALISON BELL, Plant Biology’s CARL BERNACCHI, Bioengineering’s ROHIT BHARGAVA and Chemistry’s PRASHANT JAIN.
MATHYou saw him thump the competition on ‘Jeopardy!’ Now, watch 2005 UI math grad JAMES HOLZHAUER duke it out with the show’s other two all-time biggest winners, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter, on ABC’s new trivia series — “The Chase” — which premieres at 7 today.
MUSICMust-see TV for Illini who missed it over the holidays: WILL’s “American Portrait Central Illinois: Lift Every Voice,” co-starring the OLLIE WATTS DAVIS-led UI Black Chorus and the Danville High Madigrals. The video can be seen on WILL’s Facebook page.
NATIVE AMERICAN STUDIESNICHOLE BOYD, director of the UI’s Native American House, is among 10 Illinoisans tabbed for the state’s new Native American Employment Plan Advisory Council, developed to “increase employment and promotion opportunities for Native Americans in Illinois.”
NUTRITIONAL SCIENCESFrom the Believe It Or Not Files: A UI research team that included ACES grad student SHARON THOMPSON discovered that a diet that includes an avocado a day can do the body good. High in fat, yes. But also high in fiber, which less than 5 percent of Americans get enough of.
The study, published in the Journal of Nutrition, was co-authored by MELISA BAILEY, ANDREW TAYLOR, JENNIFER KACZMAREK, ANNEMARIE MYSONHIMER, CAITLYN EDWARDS, GINGER REESER, NICHOLAS BURD, NAIMAN KHAN and HANNAH HOLSCHER.
RESEARCH & INNOVATIONPromoted: ANDREW SINGER, from Grainger College of Engineering associate dean for innovation and entrepreneurship to faculty fellow for research innovation and entrepreneurship strategies.
Singer is a big get for the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation, says SUSAN MARTINIS, who runs it: “Dr. Singer is one of our most innovative faculty members, and he understands entrepreneurship inside and out.”
SOCIAL WORKSingled out by the School of Social Work for their post-UI achievements: South Florida Associate Professor SONDRA FOGEL (Distinguished Alumni Award), National Taiwan University Professor JOYCE YEN FENG (Achievement in International Social Work Award), West Florida Associate Professor “RAM” RAMANATHAN (Community Achievement Award) and a pair of local social workers — MOLLY McLAY (Community Achievement Award) and CARLY MUSSELMAN (Outstanding New Social Worker).
SPACEFrom the university that produced astronaut MIKE HOPKINS (currently commanding a six-month mission aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon) and CATHERINE KOERNER (recently appointed program manager for NASA’s moon-bound Orion craft) comes more big space news.
A highly competitive process ended with UI Electrical and Computer Engineering Assistant Professor LARA WALDROP being selected to lead the development of a $75 million satellite that NASA says will help the agency better understand “the ways in which Earth’s exosphere changes in response to influences of the sun above or the atmosphere below” and “provide us with better ways to forecast and, ultimately, mitigate the ways in which space weather can interfere with radio communications in space.”
VET MEDHippos consume up to 90 pounds of food each day. But what you do when they stop eating?
Answers to that question — about Obesa, the 28-year-old pygmy hippo that wasn’t hungry — and other curious cases can be heard on “The Veterinary Detective,” a clever podcast launched last month by the UI’s College of Veterinary Medicine.
DR. ASHLEY MITEK is your host. Among the UI Vet Med colleagues she’s had as guests so far: DR. JENICA HARASCHAK (to discuss “the case of the waterlogged dog” — Dory, rescued from the frigid waters of Champaign’s Kaufman Lake by local teacher Bryant Fritz) and DR. KAREN TERIO (who helped untangle “the case of the coughing tiger” at New York’s Bronx Zoo.