On this date in 1937, with Germany’s Nazi troops just weeks away from launching a takeover of Austria overseas and only a day before the New York Yankees would complete its five-game World Series conquest of the crosstown Giants, Illinois and Notre Dame met on the football field for the first time since 1898.

A section of 1,200 student soldiers were among the 45,000 spectators that paid $3 to see the game between the teams at Memorial Stadium that would end in a 0-0 tie.

On the gridiron that day, coach Elmer Layden‘s heavily favored and Top-10 ranked Irish were stymied by Bob Zuppke‘s defensive unit. Notre Dame was held to just 170 total offensive yards and 10 first downs by Illinois, as Illini left end Joe Klemp repeatedly crashed past Notre Dame blockers. Klemp was ably supported by the defensive efforts of teammates Howard Carson, Jim McDonald, John Berner and Captain Lowell Spurgeon, allowing Irish passers to complete only four of 17 pass attempts.

Illinois’ offense was even less effective than Notre Dame, managing only 89 total yards of production. Both teams punted 12 times and neither team’s placekicker was able to convert a field goal. Illini sophomore Mel Brewer was 0 for 2 on his tries, missing from 21 and 34 yards.

Its scoreless tie 85 years ago Sunday against the Illini marks the only time in the 12-game series history between the two schools that Notre Dame didn’t win.

The all-time Illinois-Notre Dame series:1898 — Notre Dame won, 5-0, at Champaign

1937 — Tie, 0-0, at Champaign

1938 — Notre Dame won, 14-6, at South Bend

1940 — Notre Dame won, 26-0, at Champaign

1941 — Notre Dame won, 49-14, at South Bend

1942 — Notre Dame won, 6-0, at Champaign

1943 — Notre Dame won, 47-0, at South Bend

1944 — Notre Dame won, 13-7, at Champaign

1945 — Notre Dame won, 7-0, at South Bend

1946 — Notre Dame won, 26-6, at Champaign

1967 — Notre Dame won, 7-7, at Champaign

1968 — Notre Dame won, 58-8, at South Bend

Illini Birthdays:

Sunday: Brendan & Patrick Heffernan, wrestling (42)

Monday: Nancy Brookhart Cherin, volleyball

Tuesday: Reggie Love, III, football (21)

Wednesday: Yuval Ayalon, gymnastics (49)

Thursday: Shauna Green, basketball coach

Friday: Katie Coleman, basketball

Saturday: Willie Argo, baseball (33)

By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends and @Spartifacts2022. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.

