One year ago Sunday at Beaver Stadium, coach Bret Bielema’s Illini played the longest game in college football history and returned home from University Park, Pa., with a 20-18 victory against No. 7 Penn State.
The deciding score didn’t occur until the ninth overtime period when quarterback Brandon Peters connected with Casey Washington on a two-point pass. Regulation play ended at 10-10, though statistics were overwhelmingly in Illinois’ favor. Its offense featured 357 total rushing yards — including 223 yards from Chase Brown and 142 more from Josh McCray — while its defensive unit allowed a season-low 227 total yards to the Nittany Lions.
The Illini victory marked the 100th win of Bielema’s career.
Other memorable moments in Illini history that happened on Oct. 23:
Oct. 23, 1897:
- At Illinois Field, the Illini defeated Purdue for the first time on the gridiron, 34-4. It also was UI’s first-ever victory in a conference game.
Oct. 23, 1920: Ralph Fletcher threw a touchdown pass to Lawrence Walquist,
- then kicked the point-after try to give Illinois a 7-6 win at Michigan
Oct. 23, 1951:
- The 4-0 Illini football team jumped from seventh to third in the United Press rankings.
Oct. 23, 1965: Cyril Pinder rushed for 113 yards and Don Hansen
- registered 19 tackles to lead Illinois past Duke 28-14.
Oct. 23, 1971: Illinois topped undefeated and 17th-ranked Purdue 21-7, giving Bob Blackman his first Illini coaching victory. John Wilson
- scored two of UI’s three touchdowns.
Oct. 23, 1976: Cross-country’s Craig Virgin
- claimed his fourth consecutive title at the Illinois Intercollegiate Championships.
Oct. 23, 1982: Mike Bass’ 46-yard game-winning field goal as time ran out gave Illinois a thrilling 29-28 win against host Wisconsin. Tony Eason
- finished the game with a career-best passing total of 479 yards.
Oct. 23, 1992:
- A record Huff Hall volleyball crowd of 3,386 saw the Illini defeat Michigan 3-0.
Oct. 23, 1993: Simeon Rice’s strip and fumble recovery with 1:13 remaining set up a last-minute Illini touchdown pass from Johnny Johnson to Jim Klein
- . That resulted in a 24-21 Illinois victory against No. 13 Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Oct. 23, 1999: Twenty-four-point underdog Illinois, losers of 23 of its last 25 Big Ten games, stunned No. 9 Michigan at the Big House, 35-29. In the final 18 minutes, Illinois scored four touchdowns, including two long scores by Rocky Harvey
- (59-yard pass and 54-yard run).
Oct. 23, 2010: Illinois picked off four Indiana passes and converted five Hoosier turnovers into 24 points in a 43-13 victory against IU. UI’s Patrick Nixon-Youman and Jonathan Brown
- had respective interception returns of 68 and 66 yards for touchdowns.
Illini Birthdays:
Sunday: Michael Marchese, football (24)
Monday: Anita Clinton, basketball
Tuesday: John Wachter, football (55)
Wednesday: Malcolm Hill, basketball (27)
Thursday: Nick Sowa, football (64)
Friday: Sed McConnell, football (20)
Saturday: Calvin Shepherd, baseball (20)