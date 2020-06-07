Some 63 years after his death in a tragic automobile accident, Georgetown native and former Illinois football player Michael “Mac” Wenskunas remains as his Vermilion County hometown’s most famous native son.
Born June 8, 1922, Wenskunas was a two-sport star at Georgetown High, winning all-state honors as a football halfback in his senior year (1939).
He remained out of school until 1941 when he enrolled at the University of Illinois and joined coach Bob Zuppke’s final Illini football team.
Wenskunas played defensive center at just 181 pounds for rookie coach Ray Eliot’s 1942 squad, and was twice named “Big Ten Center of the Week.” He enlisted in the Marines following that sophomore season and was sent to the University of Notre Dame for training. He eventually was commissioned as a second lieutenant at Quantico, Va.
“Old 23”, as his teammates called him, Wenskunas returned to the UI in time for the Illini’s 1945 season. He played virtually all 60 minutes in every one of Illinois’ nine games and was named UI’s Most Valuable Player.
As UI’s senior captain in 1946, Wenskunas helped the Illini win six of their seven Big Ten games and capture the Big Ten crown. Illinois went on to defeat UCLA in the Rose Bowl, 45-14, finishing fifth in the Associated Press’s final ranking. So popular was Wenskunas that Illinois’ Oct. 5, 1946 game at Memorial Stadium was “Mac Wenskunas Day.”
A 25-year-old Wenskunas became head football coach at Quincy College in 1947. His three Quincy teams went 4-3 (1947), 7-2 (1948) and 8-1 (1949). Wenskunas was inducted into Quincy’s Hall of Fame in 1974.
In 1950, Wenskunas became head coach at North Dakota State. He was relieved of his duties after four seasons, going 11-21-1.
He then became a salesman for the Josten Jewelry Company and lived with his wife and four children in Decatur. On Aug. 3, 1957, Wenskunas, his wife and three others were killed in a two-car collision near Boody. He’s buried at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Decatur.
Illini BirthdaysSunday: Elene Planinsek, softball
Monday: Conner Lillig, football (21)
Tuesday: Matt Bernstein, wrestling (50)
Wednesday: Nancy Thies Marshall, gymnastics
Thursday: Larry Lubin, basketball (63)
Friday: Duke Preston, football (38)
Saturday: Karen Brems, gymnastics
