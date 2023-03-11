In a season filled with disappointing losses, the Illini men’s basketball team’s NCAA tournament defeat 36 years ago on Sunday against Austin Peay remains as one of the program’s all-time benchmarks for frustration.
Coach Lou Henson’s third-seeded squad was an overwhelming favorite to beat the Ohio Valley tournament champ in the Southeast Regional opener in Birmingham, Ala. Finishing the regular season ranked No. 11, some media members speculated the Illini may have had instead been anticipating a second-round against Gene Bartow’s Alabama-Birmingham team.
Emerging from a 32-32 halftime tie, Illinois trailed for nearly all of the second half. Tony Wysinger’s successful jump shot with 12 seconds left gave the Illini a one-point lead. But the Illinois defense couldn’t do the job at the end, fouling Austin Peay’s Tony Raye with two seconds left. After Raye made both free throws, Illinois took one second off the clock in getting the ball to midcourt, then called timeout. Stephen Bardo’s inbounds pass found Ken Norman, but Norman’s 15-foot jumper bounced off the rim, leaving Illinois one point short in a 68-67 loss.
Other noteworthy Illini moments on March 12:
➜ March 12, 1976: Illini long jumper Charlton Ehizuelen became Illinois’ first NCAA indoor champion, bounding to a winning effort of 25 feet. Exactly one year later, Ehizuelen successfully defended his NCAA title in the long jump and took third place in the triple jump event.
➜ March 12, 1984: Illinois guard Bruce Douglas was an All-Big Ten First-Team pick, joining Purdue’s Jim Rowinski, Indiana’s Steve Alford, Ohio State’s Tony Campbell and Wisconsin’s Cory Blackwell.
➜ March 12, 1989: Illinois basketball was selected as the Midwest Region’s No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament field. The Illini would advance to the Final Four.
➜ March 12, 2000: For the second consecutive season, eventual NCAA champ Michigan State defeated Illinois in the championship game of the Big Ten tournament. Cory Bradford broke his nose when Andre Hutson’s elbow clipped him midway through the first half.
➜ March 12, 2004: Luther Head and Deron Williams combined to score 49 of Illinois’ 71 points in a 12-point victory against Indiana in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament.➜ March 12, 2005: Top-seeded Illinois held Minnesota without a field goal for the final four minutes and beat the Gophers in Big Ten tournament semifinals. Bruce Weber coached the game less than 24 hours after his mother died at a Chicago hospital following emergency heart surgery.
➜ March 12, 2020: In response to the impending COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Ten announced the cancellation of all competition for the balance of the season.
➜ March 12, 2021: Ayo Dosunmu’s 23-point performance helped Illinois cruise by Rutgers in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Petra Holesinska, basketball
Monday: Matt Bollant, basketball coach (52)
Tuesday: Jeff Cimack, baseball (69)
Wednesday: Ted Karras, football (30)
Thursday: Tara Hurless, soccer
Friday: Antonio James, football (35)
Saturday: Davin Harris, football (53)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition available online). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends and @Spartifacts. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.