CHAMPAIGN — The scene surrounding Memorial Stadium hours before Saturday night’s primetime kickoff was straight out of the Rose Bowl years.
The combination of perfect weather, a surging Illini football team and a visit from a Big Ten rival brought a buzz to Campustown that hasn’t been felt in years.
Tailgates dropped and tents rose early on Saturday morning as fans arrived nearly 12 hours prior to Illinois’ home tilt against Iowa. Footballs and bean bags flew in droves as thousands of fans filled the grounds surrounding the stadium.
Lot 31 — directly across from Memorial Stadium and Grange Grove — was an especially popular spot.
“The place was packed when we got here,” said Jerry Tabaka, who arrived with his crew just after 7 a.m. “It’s been adding on since. It’s been a fantastic day, great atmosphere.”
Tabaka’s setup — a blue trailer with two televisions and a speaker system nestled alongside a white tent with a full spread of food — was right at home alongside throngs of elaborate rigs.
Trailers, party buses and RVs poked through a sea of tent canopies and rows of trucks and SUVs.
The crisp October air was pierced by smoke wafting from grills, which were at the center of the social circle at many tents. Chips and beverages — often of the alcoholic variety — lined almost every table.
“It’s amazing,” Illini fan Jerry Myers said. “I’m a season ticket holder, I’ve been here doing this for years and I just love the whole idea. There’s places packed. There’s people, it doesn’t matter what team you’re for. And everyone’s having fun. It’s a great family atmosphere.”
That Illinois was chasing its fifth win of the season against a rival it hadn’t beaten since 2008 seemed to help even more.
“I’ve been here for several years and we know that there’s gonna be a lot of Iowa people here,” Myers said. “That just adds to the atmosphere, you know, and it’s fun.”
Fans who partied in the shadow of the stadium were almost entirely clad in orange and blue. Those in black and gold were immediately evident — if they dared to reveal themselves.
“This definitely blew my expectations,” said Iowa fan Oskar Barudin, who concealed an Iowa shirt with a grey Illini quarter-zip. “Considering there’s actual fans here to cheer them on, from what I hear, this is pretty out of the blue. Not a typical Illinois setting.”
Barudin, the great-grandson of former Illinois football player Clifford Peterson, was partaking in his second Illinois tailgate and the first in which he could cheer on his Hawkeyes.
He was undecided whether he’d ditch the crew neck to reveal his true colors during the game, but he was sure that he was having a good time.
“It’s a win-win,” Barudin said. “I mean, I have zero expectations for Iowa. So if they somehow win, then it’s a win.”