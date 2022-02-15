CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois football team’s 2022 schedule might have some scrambling to consult a calendar.
Especially the first four games since the Illini will play on three different days during that stretch.
Illinois had its home nonconference game against Chattanooga moved to Thursday, Sept. 22, the school announced on Monday. It is expected to be a night game with the kickoff time and TV network yet to be announced.
The Illinois-Chattanooga game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24. The Illini already had their Big Ten opener at Indiana moved to Friday, Sept. 2.
Illinois will kick off the 2022 season on Saturday, Aug. 27, against Wyoming at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
In women’s basketball
Buckeyes rout Illini. Not even a strong fourth quarter could prevent Illinois from suffering another Big Ten loss, as the Illini lost 86-67 to No. 18 Ohio State in front of 997 fans on Monday night at State Farm Center in Champaign.
The Buckeyes built a 27-15 lead before stretching that advantage to as many as 36 points in the second half. With the outcome decided, Illinois outscored the Buckeyes 24-11 in the final period.
Jacy Sheldon and Rikki Harris led Ohio State (19-4, 11-3 Big Ten) with 22 and 17 points, respectively.
Aaliyah Nye poured in a career-high 25 points to lead the Illini (6-15, 1-9 Big Ten), who sustained their seventh consecutive loss.
In women’s golf
Illini slip to fourth. Illinois finished up the two-day Columbia Classic on Monday by placing fourth at the 14-team event in Melbourne, Fla.
The Illini, who fired rounds of 7-over 295 and even-par 288 on Sunday, didn’t fare as well on Monday at Duran Golf Club. Illinois registered a team total of 15-over 303 in the final round.
Isabel Sy led the Illini by finishing in a tie for 12th at 6-over 222. Lexanne Halama tied for 15th (7-over 223), as well, for Illinois.
In softball
Illini upset LSU. An opportunistic eighth inning allowed Illinois to collect its most significant win of the early season.
The Illini scored three runs in the fateful eighth in a 5-2 extra-inning victory at No. 14 LSU on Sunday to end their stay at the LSU Tiger Classic in Baton Rouge, La.
Illinois (4-1) scored the go-ahead run against the Tigers when Delaney Rummell reached first base on an error and used a passed ball and sacrifice fly to add some insurance runs in the eighth. Megan Ward’s fifth-inning RBI double to center field tied the game at 2.
Lauren Wiles earned the win for the Illini with four scoreless innings, in which the freshman right-hander scattered two hits and two walks while posting four strikeouts.
In wrestling
Illini struggle at Nebraska. Illinois wrapped up its dual match season with a 23-11 loss at No. 8 Nebraska on Sunday afternoon in Lincoln, Neb.
Lucas Byrd picked up his 18th win of the season, a 12-4 victory by major decision, at 133 pounds.
Danny Braunagel and Zac Braunagel accounted for the only other wins for Illinois (3-7, 1-7 Big Ten), with Danny Braunagel earning a 12-2 victory by major decision at 165 and Zac Braunagel going on to win 12-6 at 184.
In women’s tennis
Yeah clinches win. Ashley Yeah gave herself an early birthday present in securing a Braggin’ Rights win for Illinois on Sunday.
Yeah’s 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 2 singles clinched a 4-0 sweep of Missouri at Atkins Tennis Center.
The Illini (6-3) earned the doubles point with the combinations of Kate Duong/Megan Heuser and Josie Frazier/Yeah collecting wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.
Heuser followed that up with a 6-3, 6-2 victory in singles, while Shivani Ingle also won 6-2, 6-1.
In women’s gymnastics
Simons shines. A season-high team score for Illinois wasn’t quite enough in a 197.425-196.450 loss to No. 15 Michigan State on Sunday in East Lansing, Mich.
The Illini received runner-up individual performances from Arayah Simons on vault and Kaitlyn Ewald and Mia Takekawa on the parallel bars.
Simons hit a career-high 9.900 to finish alone in second on vault, while Abby Mueller also posted a career-high on vault with a 9.875 to place third.
Ewald and Takekawa, meanwhile, both hit 9.875 on bars as part of a four-way tie for second place in that event.