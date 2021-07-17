As this summer continues to bring ample rainfall, it’s easy to become somewhat complacent with watering, but it’s a good bet that rainfall amounts will wain in the coming months.
On average, we receive about 40 inches of rainfall each year in central Illinois. In the next few months, we typically experience an inch or more less rain per month than expected during April, May and June.
As I discussed last week in this column, one inch of rain can really make a difference for newly-planted trees and shrubs, since one inch of rain per week is the recommended amount.
I also talked about the area of root zone that should be watered to not only support the existing roots, but encourage root growth outward.
This week, I plan to pick up that discussion again and take a closer look at exactly how much water needs to be applied to meet the needs of woody plants.
For example, a container tree in a 5-gallon pot requires about a 3-foot diameter hole, if it was installed with a nice and wide planting hole, as is recommended. To encourage root growth outward, watering should extend beyond the initial planting hole, encompassing a circle about 5 feet in diameter.
The quantity of water needed may vary if there was some rainfall to account for, but if you assume there was no rain, then irrigation should provide one inch of water over the 5-foot diameter that represents the root zone of our tree. That would actually require about 150 gallons of water. One inch of rain per week is commonly recommended because we assume that amount will add plant-available soil water down to a depth of about 12 inches or more, which is the average area that most tree roots occupy.
While the total quantity of water to apply in this example seems astronomical, its much more reasonable when you consider the volume of soil it must occupy, which is actually quite large at 12 inches of total depth.
I get a lot of questions each year about exactly how long to water in order to provide an adequate amount. In the example above, for a 5-foot diameter circle, it would take about half-an-hour for an average garden hose to apply one inch of water.
That calculation assumes you are using a 1/2-inch diameter, 100-foot-long garden hose and there is no flow restriction at the hose outlet. Add a sprinkler on the end and you add significant flow restriction and a considerable amount of water loss to evaporation.
While the very basic calculations above provide an illustration of the quantity of water supplied by an open flowing garden hose, they don’t account for many factors such as soil infiltration rate and other aspects of soil drainage, as well as other environmental factors. My calculations also don’t consider the application method, which I commonly get quite a few questions about as well.
We know that sprinklers have considerable evaporation loss, but with that aside, it would take almost 45 minutes to apply one inch of water to the soil over our 5-foot-diameter circle. So, they take longer than a direct hose but need to have evaporation factored in.
Some sources cite up to 50 percent loss from evaporation, but that calculation is quite dependent on specific weather conditions and becomes tricky to tease out.
Soaker hoses are an excellent way to apply water and minimize evaporation. However, it takes a little over three hours to apply one inch of water using a 5/8-inch diameter, 50-foot-long soaker hose.
While the application rate is much slower, the delivery of water is much more efficient, making soaker hoses my preferred method for most situations. They are relatively cheap and can easily be cut down or spliced to fit the area needed to be watered.
In cases where water is less accessible, tree watering bags are my preferred tool. These collapsible bags can be filled with water and carried to the plant, where they slowly release water through tiny seep holes. The only drawback is that the bag has a limited radius it can water with gravity, so they cannot water as large of a diameter as other methods. However, they are quite efficient with delivery and make the best choice for locations your hose won’t reach.