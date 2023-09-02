Exhale. Illinois bested Toledo in a 30-28 decision to open the 2023 season, but it didn't come easily. Here are three quick thoughts from staff writer Joey Wright.
What happened
A crowd of 48,898 fans at Memorial Stadium sweated out an uncomfortable 30-28 victory that never seemed like a certainty. But quarterback Luke Altmyer played well enough to lead the Illini back from the brink as he tossed for 211 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in his debut with the Illini. And if Illinois can keep the momentum going moving forward, Miles Scott's pick-six that cut Illinois' deficit to 19-13 with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter will go down as one of the signature plays of the season. It wasn't a pretty win and ultimately took a game-winning drive that yielded a 29-yard field goal from Caleb Griffin with five seconds remaining, but a win is a win.
What it means
Big Ten teams should not lose to MAC teams. Under any circumstance. But Illinois showed plenty of grit after trailing 19-7 with 11:23 remaining in the third quarter to a Rockets squad that is expected to stack up well in its conference race this season after winning the MAC championship in 2022. Further, Toledo received four votes in the preseason AP poll, the same amount as the Illini. Victory was never a sure bet against the Rockets – who bested then-Arkansas coach Bret Bielema in the Razorbacks' 2015 season-opener – and Illinois' resiliency is a positive sign heading into a tough opening stretch.
What was said
"I think we just found a quarterback that did a lot of really good things," Illinois football coach Bret Bielema told Big Ten Network after the game. "You had one ball I’m sure he wants to take back but his composure, it's the same guy we’ve seen since last January. Casey Washington made an unbelievable play, we had a bunch of guys going down on the offensive line, I thought our guys came out and competed. It wasn't pretty, that’s a very good football team, (Toledo coach Jason) Campbell’s got an unbelievable football team, I’ve got a lot of respect for them."
What's next
A season-opening win bodes well for Illinois as it gears up for a road test against a resurgent Kansas program that comfortably beat Missouri State to open its season on Friday night. Standout quarterback Jaylon Daniels did not play in the Jayhawks' 48-17 triumph, but Jason Bean completed 22 of his 28 attempts for 276 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his place. With a home game against No. 7 Penn State looming large on Sept. 16, Illinois has good vibes on its side with one game in the books.