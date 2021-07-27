Best and Brightest
Headed here this weekend from all corners of the Land of Lincoln: the 40 “emerging leaders” chosen from a pool of 187 nominees to make up the ninth class of Edgar Fellows. ¶ The group includes elected and appointed officials from all levels of government, leaders of non-profit organizations and individuals who are making their mark in the business world. ¶ On Sunday, they’ll take part in the first of five days of intense executive training designed by former Gov. Jim Edgar and the UI’s Institute of Government and Public Affairs. ¶ “People who were strangers on Sunday become good friends by Thursday, and it has been so gratifying to watch that happen over the eight years we’ve had this program,” Edgar says. “It’s what the Edgar Fellows program is all about — finding common ground and respect, so our fellows can work together throughout their careers to help shape a better Illinois.”
DAGMARA AVELAR
State
representative (D-Bolingbrook)
DR. JAY
BHATT
Chief clinical product officer, Medical Home Network
SUZY
BROWN
CEO,
The Newberg Group, Morris
KAM
BUCKNER
State representative (D-Chicago),
former Illini
football lineman
KAHALAH
CLAY
Circuit clerk
of St. Clair
County
ANNA
CRANE
Associate
general counsel, Office of
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
MARGARET CROKE
State
representative (D-Chicago)
EVA-DINA
DELGADO
State
representative (D-Chicago)
BRYAN K. ECHOLS
Senior advisor, Office of Illinois Treasurer
LAURA CLYMORE ELLMAN
State senator (D-Naperville)
TASHA GREEN CRUZAT
President,
Children’s
Advocates for Change, Chicago
JACKIE
HAAS
State
representative (R-Bourbonnais)
GREG
HART
Member,
DuPage
County Board
ADRIANE
JOHNSON
State senator (D-Buffalo Grove)
IANNA
KACHORIS
Senior director of policy and advocacy, The Chicago
Community Trust
KRISTINA KOCH STEPHENSON
District ops staff serving 58th and 59th senate districts, Metropolis
LINDSEY LaPOINTE
State
representative (D-Chicago)
JAKE
LEWIS
Communications director, Chicago Federation of Labor
CAMILLE
LILLY
State
representative (D-Chicago)
MARK
LUFT
State
representative (R-Pekin)
MATTHEW MARTIN
Alderman,
Chicago’s
47th Ward
DAN
McCONCHIE
Illinois Senate minority leader (R-Hawthorn Woods)
MARTIN
McLAUGHLIN
State
representative (R-Barrington Hills)
LESLI
MELENDY
Executive director, Metro West Council of Government, Huntley
JUAN
MORADO JR.
Partner,
Benesch
of Chicago
KEVIN
MORRISON
Cook County commissioner, 15th district
MARGARET NUNNE
Counsel, State Farm Mutual Automobile
Insurance
Company
DULCE
ORTIZ
Executive director, Mano a Mano Family Resource Center, Waukegan
TIM
OZINGA
State
representative (R-Mokena)
MEGAN
PECK
VP of governmental relations,
Community Bankers Association of Illinois
MANUEL
PEREZ
Deputy mayor for intergovernmental affairs, City of Chicago
ROBERT
PETERS
State senator (D-Chicago)
RIKEESHA PHELON
Exec. dir. of marketing, comms & engagement, SIU School of Medicine
LAURA
ROCHE
Chief of staff, Illinois
Environmental Protection Agency
MARK
SCHAUERTE
Speakers’ series director, U. of Chicago Institute of Politics
SAMIR
TANNA
Senior policy advisor, Office of Gov. J.B. Pritzker
MARIO
TRETO JR.
Acting secretary, Ill. Dept. of Financial and Professional Regulation
DAVE
VELLA
State
representative (D-Rockford)
RICKEY
WILLIAMS JR.
Danville
mayor
ASHLEY
WRIGHT
Chief of legislative affairs, Office of Illinois Attorney General