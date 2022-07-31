MAHOMET — The football field now named for legendary Mahomet-Seymour football coach Frank Dutton was flooded with fans when the Bulldogs hosted Unity on November 4, 1977.
There wasn’t nearly enough room in the bleachers to accommodate the volume of raucous Bulldogs fans, the majority of whom surrounded the field along the fence in rows five and six deep.
“I’ve never seen a crowd like that in my life,” said Bobby Slade, who quarterbacked the Bulldogs in 1977. “It was crazy.”
The stakes couldn’t have been higher in the final week of the regular season with an Okaw Valley Conference title and Class 2A playoff berth on the line. A conference title was the best way to ensure a spot in an IHSA postseason that at that time was far more selective.
Monticello dealt M-S its only loss of the season on a stormy night in late September, but Unity had a win over the Sages to force a logjam atop the conference standings.
Unity would win the spot outright with a win over the Bulldogs; all three would be at the mercy of a coin-flip tiebreaker if M-S won.
“There was an instance where we held Unity on the 1-yard line for four downs,” Slade said. “As we huddled in our own end zone, to head the other direction, a fan from Unity stepped into our huddle. He was intoxicated, but he was a pretty good size guy, and he just kind of pushed a few of us aside and stepped in the huddle.”
Chaos ensued.
Police officers ran onto the field to wrangle the rouge fan.
Dutton ran onto the field, as well. The capacity crowd erupted.
Certainly insulted and perhaps inspired, the Bulldogs’ offense marched the length of the field and scored a touchdown. The sequence was a hallmark of the eventual 32-20 win that earned them a share at the conference title and a chance at a coin flip that eventually went their way.
They claimed the program’s only state championship four weeks later following a 19-0 victory against Stockton in the state title game in Normal.
“That game actually was a lot closer than what the score indicated,” tight end Rick Sanders said. “If a guy would go back and take a look at some of the plays, there were some key plays where we kept them out of the end zone.”
Hancock Stadium’s AstroTurf surface was a challenge for the Bulldogs, who to that point had played all their games on natural grass.
They practiced on the turf at Memorial Stadium in Champaign in the days leading up to the game to get a feel for the carpet, a cool experience for the kids who grew up watching Illini football. There was no way to prepare, however, for the frigid temperatures and snow that froze the field for the state title game.
“That kind of bothered me, because we had some speed and that sometimes that negates it,” Dutton said. “We were very good defensively. We were very balanced. We had a good kicking game, we were good in all facets.”
M-S’ 1977 team was particularly close-knit, and the 12 seniors that were in the program as freshmen had all written down on sheets of paper prior to the 1974 season that their goals were a conference and state title.
“The thing that probably stands out as much as anything is the closeness of this group,” Dutton said, noting that the team still gathers together for reunions every so often and is planning another get-together in August.
Tailback Eric Sayler was perhaps the best athlete on the team, though he battled injury for much of the 1977 season. Speedy fullback Guy Davis was another key weapon in the backfield.
Sanders and Mike Bell were versatile tight ends, and Bell stepped up to make several clutch tackles on the defensive side of the ball in the state title game. Offensive tackle Tom Shallenberger was an integral part of life in the trenches.
The juniors were just as important. That group included Tim Forshey, Jeff Dollahan, Kirk Kirkland, Greg Younger and Richard Price.
“I’m sure I’m gonna leave somebody out, but there were guys who stepped up that were huge in our season,” Slade said.
Size wasn’t the Bulldogs forte, but they made up for it with stellar execution and quickness.
“We may have had one person that played that was over 200 pounds,” Sanders said. “Everybody else predominantly relied on speed, quickness, teamwork, just knowing what to do to perfection in most cases. During practices, we’d have perfect plays. And if you didn’t run it perfect, you’d have to do it again.”
Dutton and a crew of assistant coaches that included Bob “Moose” Handlin, Doug Engle and Don Akers helped the undersized team achieve that standard.
“If Dutton couldn’t get you fired up, you just didn’t have any fire in you,” Slade said. “He is a tower of a man and at our age (in high school) you looked up to him literally and metaphorically. He was just the kind of guy that looked you right in the eye and got the most out of you as a player.”
If Dutton was the talker, Handlin was the enforcer.
His impassioned halftime speeches instantly became the stuff of legend, and he wasn’t afraid to sacrifice some masonite to make a point.
“He was the terminator,” Slade said. “Back in the day, of course, you know, a few clipboards were cracked over the head and thank goodness we had the helmets on when it happened. ... He just got in your face and just got you wanting to do it. If you were lined up against the guy that was 50 pounds, 75 pounds bigger, it didn’t matter.”
The motivation left a lasting impression on many who went through the M-S program. Shallenberger succeeded Dutton as the program’s head coach in 1992 and mounted a 105-59 record in 16 seasons, becoming the second-winningest coach in program history behind Dutton.
Current Monticello head coach Cully Welter grew up watching the 1977 team and later graduated from Dutton’s program in 1987. He’s won four state championships as a coach — three at Aledo and one with the Sages, in 2018.
“It was almost like a dream,” Shallenberger said about being on the 1977 team. “You’d get your yearbook at the beginning of the year and when I read through some of those, some of the kids believed that we were going to win the state championship. I think we took that with, with the help of the coaches, and I really think we had a lot of confidence in ourselves as a group.”
The Bulldogs had plenty of great teams under Shallenberger, including units in 2004 and 2005 that combined to go 22-3. Shallenberger and his successor, Keith Pogue, led the program to the postseason every year from 2002-14.
But no team at M-S — or Champaign County — has earned a football championship trophy since. But the Mahomet community has grown significantly, and the school now boasts an enrollment of 944 students and 12 total IHSA state titles.
“The neat thing is it’s still very much a small-town feel,” Pogue said. “Football is still a big deal. We still get big crowds. We have an amazing marching band. It’s really a community event.”
When Pogue began teaching at the school, the social studies department had three full-time teachers. Now, it has five full-time employees — and probably should have six, says Pogue — with each class full.
This year’s M-S team has ambitions of concluding its season at Memorial Stadium after a promising 11-1 campaign last fall was cut short at Morton by a season-ending 40-28 loss in a Class 5A state quarterfinal game.
State-title ambitions are seldom realized, but there’s reason to believe quarterback Wyatt Bohm and company have a chance going all the way this fall.
“It’s a different approach each and every day with the idea, the mindset, the concept of keeping guys fresh and healthy,” current Bulldogs head coach Jon Adkins said. “That’s not to say that we’re not going hard and we’re not still getting better and competing, because we certainly are. We’re just maybe being a little bit smarter about it.”
M-S won its first 11 games of the 2021 season and averaged nearly 40 points per game during that undefeated start.
Expectations are that this year’s team will remain alive deep into the playoff hunt, and the trials of last season’s loss to the Potters remains a valuable lesson.
Adkins also learned last fall that his team has a bond similar to the one Dutton’s had.
“We learned a lot last year of our culture, of our philosophy, of our foundation, of the Brotherhood, of our direction of where we wanted to take this program,” Adkins said. “I think throughout the entire season, kids just continued to buy in to what the coaching staff was selling. And now we’re now (heading in the right) direction.”
Though the trophy case at the high school isn’t barren by any stretch, there’s certainly room for another trophy next to the only one like it in Champaign County.
“I certainly wouldn’t mind sharing, you know, another year,” Dutton said. “I think the community would … there’s still enough people here that were around then that would probably enjoy it again.”