Jay Simpson
Columnist
Jay Simpson, a former Champaign Central High School and Purdue basketball standout, writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.
The rosters for the inaugural Coleman Carrodine Alumni Game have been announced.
With some of the best players to come out of Central and Centennial the last 15 years — including yours truly — let’s just say this game (Aug. 6 at Centennial) will be one for the ages.
First off, I want to thank Sonny Walker for putting on an event that will be so good for our community. I believe it will bring the town out and give everyone something to look forward to every summer. This will give fans and other alumni of each school a chance to see their favorite players come back and play in front of the city again.
I don’t think this will just be a regular alumni game; things will get intense, and that’s what the people want to see.
There will even be some pros and former pros from each school playing: Jordan Caroline, Rayvonte Rice, James Kinney Jr., Verdell Jones III and Michael Finke. Having all of those guys back on the same court again is going to be epic.
Central vs. Centennial used to be a real rivalry. It didn’t matter how close of friends we were off the court, we were not anything close to friends on the court. There was no laughing or being friendly to players on the other team. We didn’t like them during the game, and we wanted them to know that.
Back then, it was really about proving who was the better school, and we wanted all of the bragging rights.
Unfortunately, I’ve never beaten Centennial as a player, but I have as a coach. Yes, it feels good to win as a coach, but it doesn’t even come close to the feeling of beating them as a player, and now is my chance to do so. I’ve been in the gym working on my game and getting my rhythm right, so when it’s game time, I’ll be ready to go and put on show.
I’m excited for this game, and I hope it turns out great.
