Jay Simpson
Columnist
Jay Simpson, a former Champaign Central High School and Purdue basketball standout, writes for The News-Gazette.
Lately I have been teaching kids I work with about the power of belief.
If you can believe it, then you can achieve it.
With the way society is now, there are very few kids who truly believe in themselves and it’s not completely their fault.
When you grow up in an environment where there isn’t comfort and encouragement but instead degradation and disinterest, there is a slim chance you will succeed. Some people have the mental toughness to still succeed after dealing with those kinds of struggles and those people are special but majority will be effected by it.
The kids I work with come from different types of backgrounds, and the majority of them have been written off and told they won’t be anything but a failure. It’s my job to help them see past that.
When you constantly put a child down and tell them what they can’t do, they will eventually start to believe it. It takes encouragement and support instead.
Confidence is built at home and I’m a firm believer in that. It’s up to us as parents and guardians to speak life into these children and really keep their minds as positive as possible.
Right now they are killing each other and dying at a faster rate than us adults — that’s not OK.
Reach one, teach one: Even if the child is not yours, it doesn’t hurt to reach out. They’ve been through enough as is and the last thing they need is another adult judging them.
