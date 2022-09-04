Jay Simpson | My son's playing football — and loving every minute
Jay Simpson
Columnist
Jay Simpson, a former Champaign Central High School and Purdue basketball standout, writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.
Youth football in the area is not as big of a deal as it once was.
When I was coming up playing in the CIYFL, the league was one of the best in the state. It was fun, competitive and kids actually took it seriously. The coaches and parents held us accountable, and everybody had a fair chance.
All of my closest friends played, too, and we were split up on separate teams. That made it that much more exciting because what middle school-aged kid doesn’t want to beat their friends?
It was really one of the best times in my life.
The whole experience was a joy — from parents tailgating to eating fruit on the sidelines to barbecuing after every home game. I miss those days, but luckily I get to experience them again with my oldest son playing his first year of football this season. He’s a much better athlete than I ever was at his age, so it makes my day to see him out there in his element and having fun.
Leading up to the decision of letting him play contact football or not, his mom and I were nervous of the possible outcomes. It didn’t make it any better that on his first day of practice, one of his teammates broke a wrist during a blocking drill. Instead of second-guessing or pulling him from the league, we just put out trust in God. We realized that football is a contact sport but injuries can happen from anything. You can walk out of your front door and hurt yourself.
Life is about experiencing new things and taking chances. My son loves football and wanted to play really bad so we let him, and it’s been one of the best decisions we have made. He is really good and has potential to be even better.
I hope one day we can get youth sports back to the level they used to be. I believe if we can make that happen then that will help the high school teams with low numbers out a lot. Teams can’t fill rosters because kids simply just don’t play or take sports seriously anymore. That’s a shame because they are missing out on great times and opportunities.
I’ve met lifelong friends from sports, and I think other kids should get to experience it, too. It could potentially be life-changing because sometimes it’s not what you know, it’s who you know.
