When I was at Purdue, I took part in remote learning. It involved online classes, mostly after team dinner and practice during basketball season.
But I had a tutor, a coaching staff and a bunch of teammates who made sure I got it done. And there was no coronavirus to worry about.
The students in Champaign, Urbana and Danville — among others — don’t have that option. For them, this week’s news that school will start off campus will present a number of challenges.
Some parents can afford tutoring for their child, but a majority can’t, let alone buy a computer. A lot of parents I know also work during the day, which will make it very hard to monitor if their children are actually doing the work or not.
The kids that I’m most worried about are the ones who have trouble getting their work done when schools were open and classrooms were full.
If they’re struggling to do work in a building full of teachers, then there is a slim chance they will do the work remotely.
I understand the circumstances we are faced with, and the school districts are doing the best they can in these strange times. I hope students will actually buy in and give remote learning a chance.
It’s important that they do, because unlike the spring semester at many schools, the grading this fall will matter.
It wasn’t that long ago that I was in high school, walking the hallways of Champaign Central. I realize kids have so much more entertaining things to do rather than do schoolwork remotely.
Can it work? Only if teachers and instructors make the learning as interesting as possible. That may keep a lot of students focused and locked in until classrooms reopen.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-
Gazette. His column appears Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com