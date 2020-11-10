Elections, as contentious they often are, proved to be a nice diversion from the day-to-day drudgery of state government in Illinois. Amid all the name-calling, one could almost forget Illinois’ current status as a fetid and festering fiscal sewer.
But now that the votes have been counted, it’s back to the future — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state legislators must face the financial music.
Pritzker was hoping for a financial bailout in the form of voter approval of his proposed progressive income-tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution. But skeptical Illinoisans emphatically rejected — 55 percent to 45 percent — the proposal, even though it was billed as a free lunch for the overwhelming majority of taxpayers — slight income-tax cuts for 97 percent and big increases on “millionaires and billionaires.”
The governor was not pleased by the outcome, and there’s no reason why he should be. The vote was a slap in the face, a rare setback for a governor whose party controls all the levers of power in Illinois except one, the ballot box.
As a consequence of the setback, he’s now promising budget cuts: 5 percent for the current fiscal year and 10 percent for the new one starting July 1, 2020. That doesn’t sound like much, at least in the context of the state’s financial woes. Get ready for more bad news. It won’t be long before the state’s already-flagging bond ratings fall down to “junk” status. And, after that, there’s even more bad news.
As state officials contemplate the budget situation, the Teachers Retirement System indicated it will request a $5.69 billion state contribution to the pension system for fiscal year 2022. That’s up from this year’s government contribution of $5.14 billion — an increase of $500 million-plus. And that’s just one of the state’s five public pension funds — teachers, judges, legislators, state employees and state university employees.
“We are going to do what it takes here to balance our budget and to begin the journey here of fixing the structural problems of the state,” Pritzker has vowed.
But what does that mean? The word “balanced budget” doesn’t mean much in Illinois. Theoretically, a balanced budget is a state constitutional mandate, but it’s loophole ridden.
Illinois hasn’t passed a real balanced budget in years, and there’s no reason to think it will start now.
Perhaps that’s why Moody’s investments speculated the state will once again borrow from the Federal Reserve’s Municipal Liquidity Facility or engage in other “credit-negative strategies such as deferring near-term pension contributions.”
Deferring near-term pension contributions? In other words, a so-called “pension holiday” in which the governor and legislators simply do not make the required contributions to public pensions so they can spend the money on other programs. In 2019, Pritzker proposed a pension holiday in his first budget but changed his mind after the state received an unexpected $1.5 billion tax revenue windfall generated by a strong pre-pandemic economy.
The problem, of course, is that not making required pension contributions now means facing much higher required contributions later to make up for the shortfall.
That’s why spending advocates are urging legislators to raise the state’s flat income-tax rate from 4.95 percent to 6 percent or 7 percent.
Before the election, Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton warned taxpayers that legislators would boost the current rate to 7 percent if they did not pass the Pritzker amendment. But it’s always easier to threaten tax increases than pass them, and that’s especially so when voters just spoke so clearly in opposition to the Pritzker tax amendment.
The current legislative schedule calls for the House and Senate to return to Springfield later this month. That may or may not happen in light of the virus. Whatever transpires, the pandemic will be the least of Pritzker’s and legislators’ problems.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.