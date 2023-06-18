SAVOY — Ainsley Winters is 18 holes away from making history.
The recent Mahomet-Seymour graduate and 2022 News-Gazette All-Area girls’ Golfer of the Year leads the first-ever UI Open women’s division at the halfway mark.
Winters carded an 8-over 80 in the opening round on the orange course at the University of Illinois Golf Course to pace a field of six golfers that includes former Champaign Central standout Mackenzie McCoy (81), Sara Seed (89) and Jenna Ko (90).
“The front nine was rough,” Winters said. “I was able to pull through on the back nine. My putting was better. It was a better round on the back nine. New game.”
With her father, Jeff, as her caddie, Winters was able to close the round strong while testing a new set of Titleist Pro V1X balls that she got as a graduation present.
Neither Winters nor McCoy recorded a birdie over the course of the day. But McCoy, whose father Brian also served as her caddie, stayed in the hunt with a solid day of her own.
“I played okay on the front,” McCoy said. “I had a few bad shots, but it wasn’t terrible.
“I think the back nine could have been a little bit better, but I had a lot of fun ... overall, I wasn’t too disappointed. I would have liked to have done a little bit better, but, you know, I’ve got (Sunday).”
Family was the theme of the women’s division on Father’s Day weekend; Noah Seed caddied for his aunt as she made her UI Open debut.
“I want to thank (U of I director of golf) Mike Wallner, most importantly, because he’s the one that made (the women’s division) happen,” Seed said.
“I hope that this will inspire other female golfers next year to play and that we can double our number or more, because I think it’s needed.”
The opening round of the men’s division ended with a familiar face atop the leaderboard: David Keenan, who blazed a 6-under 66 to secure a three-stroke lead entering Sunday’s final round.
Keenan, the 2009 News-Gazette All-Area boys’ Golfer of the Year at Salt Fork — is within striking distance of his third tournament title after capturing trophies in 2016 and 2019.
“Staying below the holes, making sure you’re in good position because there’s a lot of slope back-to-front out here,” Keenan said of his strategy. “If you get out of position, it’s really easy to make bogeys and even doubles, so staying under the hole, and it helps us to make birdies when the opportunities are there.”
Among those chasing the former Parkland and Chicago State golfer are Kyle Davenport (69) and Kyle Scholes (70).
A host of players — Mark Klinger, Bob McCloskey and Cole Taylor — are tied at 71.
They joined five golfers tied at 72 — Josh Anderson, Denny Schwarze, Joe Pratt, Zack Thorson and Ian Tate — in Sunday’s championship flight. Justin McCoy, Dan Patkunas and Paul Wolcott are all tied at 73.
“(Keenan) knows we’re going to be coming after him,” Anderson said. “There’s guys that can go super low (on Sunday). Obviously, the course is gettable, if the flags are there and you’re making putts, anything’s possible.”
“We won’t be paired with him, so we can go out early and try to get three or four-under early and then people start talking and you never know what happens.”
Weather conditions weren’t a factor throughout the day as the round played out under partly cloudy skies with minimal wind.
It led to an approachable course that gave three former champions — Anderson, Keenan and Patkunas — a realistic chance to earn another trophy on Sunday.
Defending champion Patkunas — also a former Parkland player — finished 1-over-par.
“A couple of bad swings turned into a double on a scoreable hole, a couple three-putts and it was, yeah, 39 on the front (nine), but bounced back a little bit on the back (nine) to shoot 34,” Patkunas said. “So that’s exciting. It’s going to be tough to catch 66 on the board, but hopefully I can maybe put some pressure on somebody in the final round.”
Anderson, the 2021 winner, was in the eighth group to tee off on Saturday and became the first golfer in the field to earn birdies on the 12th and 16th holes.
“We’re not technically out of it, but we’ve got to chase down a horse (on Sunday),” Anderson said.
Bruce Kelso (70) and Tim Wheeler (71) maintain leads in the men’s super-senior division and men’s senior division, respectively.
“We’re just always happy to be here,” Wheeler said. “It’s a fun tournament, been coming here for years and will continue to play this as long as I can.”